Downtown Dozens Will Make a Comeback in the Former Greedy Hamster Space

May 30, 2023 10:17AM

The original home of Dozens will not reopen, but the restaurant will be back in a new space. Molly Martin
Egg-cellent news for fans of Dozens: It will make a comeback.

The low-key breakfast and lunch staple was open at 236 West 13th Avenue in the Golden Triangle for over 25 years before a fire on June 25, 2022, forced it to shut down.

But according to a Facebook post, it's planning to reopen later this year just a few blocks from its longtime home. The restaurant will move into 323 14th Street, which was formerly the Greedy Hamster, a pub that operated from 2015 until the pandemic hit in 2020.

Before that, the space was home to the Belvedere and German eatery Cafe Berlin.

While there is a Dozens in Aurora, that location is not affiliated with the downtown eatery, though the two share a penchant for quirky menu descriptions. So when Dozens does reopen, which its hopes to do in about six months, diners can once again dig into options like the Literary Club, described as "an edible edifice as multifaceted as the Denver Public Library," and the Lookout Mountain omelet, "a point of gastronomical interest."
Molly Martin
