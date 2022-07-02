Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, June 25-July 1

Annie's Cafe is gone for good as well after 41 years — fourteen of which were at its East Colfax location, which will now become the second outpost of Spice Room Neighborhood Indian Bistro. "I'm going to enjoy clearing everything out of the back of my head," owner Peggy Anderson told Westword of the bittersweet decision to say goodbye to the business.
While their runs were shorter, the loss of the decade-old Copper Pot and the eight-year-old Asbury Provisions come with plenty of laments from longtime fans as well — although the Copper Pot's original founder opened another outpost in Aurora in 2020, so the concept will live on.
The doors are also shut at another longtime staple — but perhaps not for good. The Golden Triangle location of Dozens, which also has a spot in Aurora, is closed temporarily following a June 25 fire that heavily damaged the space. A GoFundMe has been set up to help support employees. "While the restaurant will come back, and no doubt be better than before, the staff will be out of work for quite some time," the GoFundMe explains. "Let's come together as a community to support them and help them through this tough time. Anything you donate will go directly to the staff to ensure they can make it through the rebuild of the restaurant."
There were four openings this week, too: Boulder's McDevitt Taco Supply now has a new rooftop restaurant and patio at the Vib Hotel near the Mission Ballroom in RiNo; Bellota has expanded with a second location in Boulder; Point Easy is open in the former location of Whittier Pub; and the team behind Edgewater's the Electric Cure debuted a gay pirate-themed tiki bar called Hell or High Water on the mezzanine level of Fuel & Iron on Blake Street.
In other openings and closings news:
- Read about our new favorite summer cocktail in this first look at Rewild at Nurture.
- Chautauqua Cafe, which was reconstructed using archival photos, reopens July 3 in Boulder.
- And Bodega Denver is opening soon in Sunnyside.
Bellota, 4580 Broadway, Boulder
Hell or High Water, 1526 Blake Street
McDevitt Taco Supply, 3560 Brighton Boulevard
Point Easy, 2000 East 28th Avenue
Restaurants and bars closing temporarily this week:*
Dozens, 236 West 13th Avenue
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Annie’s Cafe, 3100 East Colfax Avenue
Asbury Provisions, 2043 South University Boulevard
Bonnie Brae - 740 South University Boulevard
Copper Pot, 2796 South Broadway, Englewood
