Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, June 25-July 1

July 2, 2022 7:08AM

Dozens is closed following a fire.
Dozens is closed following a fire.
All four permanent closures this past week were heavy-hitters, none more so than Bonnie Brae Tavern, which served its last pizza after 88 years — an impressive run for any business, but especially because it was owned by the same family for its entire run.

Annie's Cafe is gone for good as well after 41 years — fourteen of which were at its East Colfax location, which will now become the second outpost of Spice Room Neighborhood Indian Bistro. "I'm going to enjoy clearing everything out of the back of my head," owner Peggy Anderson told Westword of the bittersweet decision to say goodbye to the business.

While their runs were shorter, the loss of the decade-old Copper Pot and the eight-year-old Asbury Provisions come with plenty of laments from longtime fans as well — although the Copper Pot's original founder opened another outpost in Aurora in 2020, so the concept will live on.

The doors are also shut at another longtime staple — but perhaps not for good. The Golden Triangle location of Dozens, which also has a spot in Aurora, is closed temporarily following a June 25 fire that heavily damaged the space. A GoFundMe has been set up to help support employees. "While the restaurant will come back, and no doubt be better than before, the staff will be out of work for quite some time," the GoFundMe explains. "Let's come together as a community to support them and help them through this tough time. Anything you donate will go directly to the staff to ensure they can make it through the rebuild of the restaurant."
Bellota is now open in Boulder. - BELLOTA
Bellota is now open in Boulder.
Bellota
And this weekend, three more restaurants will shutter: Devour the 303, just down the street from Asbury Provisions, will close July 2, as will Basic Kneads Pizza in Golden. And on July 3, Zane's Italian Bistro will close — but not for long. While the Denver Tech shopping center where it's located was sold and will be torn down for redevelopment, it's moving into the former Citron space at Hampden and Yosemite in mid-July.

There were four openings this week, too: Boulder's McDevitt Taco Supply now has a new rooftop restaurant and patio at the Vib Hotel near the Mission Ballroom in RiNo; Bellota has expanded with a second location in Boulder; Point Easy is open in the former location of Whittier Pub; and the team behind Edgewater's the Electric Cure debuted a gay pirate-themed tiki bar called Hell or High Water on the mezzanine level of Fuel & Iron on Blake Street.

In other openings and closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:*
click to enlarge The Bonnie Brae Tavern site will become a three-story apartment complex. - PATRICIA CALHOUN
The Bonnie Brae Tavern site will become a three-story apartment complex.
Patricia Calhoun
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Bellota, 4580 Broadway, Boulder
Hell or High Water, 1526 Blake Street
McDevitt Taco Supply, 3560 Brighton Boulevard
Point Easy, 2000 East 28th Avenue

Restaurants and bars closing temporarily this week:*

Dozens, 236 West 13th Avenue

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Annie’s Cafe, 3100 East Colfax Avenue
Asbury Provisions, 2043 South University Boulevard
Bonnie Brae - 740 South University Boulevard
Copper Pot, 2796 South Broadway, Englewood

What did we miss? Let us know in a comment, or send a note to [email protected]
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor.
