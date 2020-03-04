Drink Here: 100 Denver Bars We Can't Live Without

Denver’s best bars come in all varieties, whether you want to hear your name called out and see your drink of choice already poured as you step up to your usual spot, or you’re looking to be dazzled by inventive bartenders with encyclopedic minds for spirits and cocktails. Your favorite bar is there for multiple toasts with friends, a solo night on a bar stool, or an intimate conversation in a padded vinyl booth that swallows you whole and doesn’t spit you out until the house lights come up at 2 a.m.

Anthony Camera

In Drink Here, we’ve poured out the 100 best bars in Denver, a compendium of swank and sparkling destinations, neighborhood joints, dark dives and historic watering holes, each filling a specific niche in the city’s drinking scene. Scroll through the list in alphabetical order, pull up an interactive map of all 100 bars, or sort by neighborhood to find favorites near you. (Breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries are not included here, since Denver’s excellent artisan producers’ scene deserves a list all its own.)

For restaurant recommendations, visit Eat Here: Our 100 Favorite Restaurants. Many of the spots on that list also boasts excellent bars, but this town has too many liquid assets to allow us to double up. The only establishment to make both lists? My Brother's Bar, the oldest building in Denver to have a continually operating bar (since at least the early 1880s, although the names have changed through the decades) and still a great spot for one of the best burgers in town.

Contributors include Mark Antonation, Patricia Calhoun, Sarah McGill and Colin St. John.

Cheers!