 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Cheers to the hardworking bartenders and servers making Denver a great drinking city.EXPAND
Cheers to the hardworking bartenders and servers making Denver a great drinking city.
Danielle Lirette

Drink Here: 100 Denver Bars We Can't Live Without

Mark Antonation | March 4, 2020 | 12:35pm
AA

Denver’s best bars come in all varieties, whether you want to hear your name called out and see your drink of choice already poured as you step up to your usual spot, or you’re looking to be dazzled by inventive bartenders with encyclopedic minds for spirits and cocktails. Your favorite bar is there for multiple toasts with friends, a solo night on a bar stool, or an intimate conversation in a padded vinyl booth that swallows you whole and doesn’t spit you out until the house lights come up at 2 a.m.

In Drink Here, we’ve poured out the 100 best bars in Denver, a compendium of swank and sparkling destinations, neighborhood joints, dark dives and historic watering holes, each filling a specific niche in the city’s drinking scene. Scroll through the list in alphabetical order, pull up an interactive map of all 100 bars, or sort by neighborhood to find favorites near you. (Breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries are not included here, since Denver’s excellent artisan producers’ scene deserves a list all its own.)

For restaurant recommendations, visit Eat Here: Our 100 Favorite Restaurants. Many of the spots on that list also boasts excellent bars, but this town has too many liquid assets to allow us to double up. The only establishment to make both lists? My Brother's Bar, the oldest building in Denver to have a continually operating bar (since at least the early 1880s, although the names have changed through the decades) and still a great spot for one of the best burgers in town.

Contributors include Mark Antonation, Patricia Calhoun, Sarah McGill and Colin St. John.

Cheers!

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >