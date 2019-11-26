 


    Herban Planet
EatDenver's Dining Deck is Denver's favorite card game.EXPAND
Lucy Beaugard

EatDenver's New Dining Deck Is Out — Just in Time for Christmas

Mark Antonation | November 26, 2019 | 12:01pm
As the end of the year approaches, it's time to look ahead to a whole new year...of dining out in Denver. To help you with your 2020 restaurant planning, EatDenver just released its new Dining Deck, filled with deals and fun stuff from participating restaurants.

The 2020 Dining Deck rings in at $55 and offers discounts totaling up to $500 at 55 Denver restaurants. The deck is also filled with trivia about the bars and restaurants represented. Did you know, for example, that Buffalo Bill Cody's body was held for three months at Olinger Mortuary, where Lola Coastal Mexican is now located, or that Bar Helix is one of only two Negroni bars in the U.S.? You can score a free drink with food purchases at both while you verify the history and fun facts firsthand.

This year, EatDenver has also included a food-and-drink scavenger hunt through the RiNo neighborhood in conjunction with Let's Roam, an urban scavenger hunt app.

“EatDenver’s Dining Deck is getting an exciting update for 2020,” says EatDenver executive director Katie Lazor. “The 2020 deck is a self-guided tour through Denver’s restaurant scene, equipping you with recommendations, insight, and offers directly from chefs and restaurateurs. Who better to show you around?”

Find the complete list of restaurants and purchase your Dining Deck on the EatDenver website. Discount cards can be used from January 1 through December 31, 2020.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

