 Eat'Ya Pizza Opening Soon on the 16th Street Mall in Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Eat'Ya Pizza Will Soon Bring Roman-Style Pies Back to the 16th Street Mall

Located in the former Sofia's and Illegal Pete's space, it's the newest concept from Nicholas Kayser and the team behind Rooted Craft American Kitchen.
April 9, 2024
Eat'Ya Pizza will soon open in the space where Sofia's also briefly served Roman-style pizza.
Eat'Ya Pizza will soon open in the space where Sofia's also briefly served Roman-style pizza. Eat'Ya Pizza
Share this:
"My vision has always been Americana with pizza and ice cream, and that's the trifecta we want to get to," says chef Nicholas Kayser, who is opening Eat'Ya Pizza at 1530 16th Street in early May.

The former Vesta executive chef introduced his first concept, Rooted Craft American Kitchen, inside Avanti Boulder in 2020, and added a brick-and-mortar outpost in LoHi last May. But "I'm a city boy," he says. "So it's good to be back downtown. The revitalization and renaissance down there in LoDo is gonna be exciting."

Eat'Ya is going into the spot that was once Illegal Pete's before becoming another pizza spot, Sofia's, last April. But that concept didn't last long; by August 2023, it had shut its doors for good. The space is located in LoDo’s Sugar Block, which is owned and developed by Urban Villages.

"There's not really a lot of industry places to go [in that area] anymore," Kayser says. "I think everybody's just yearning for another spot that's not named Icehouse or Society." And he's aiming to provide just that.

"All the bones were there," Kayster notes of the space. Like Sofia's, Eat'ya will be an upscale, fast-casual spot specializing in square-cut, Roman-style pies by the slice (whole pies will be available, too). But the vibes, he promises, will be completely different. Instead of Sofia's pastel-hued decor, expect "old-school, ’90s New York nostalgia vibes," complete with arcade games such as pinball, Pac-Man and Golden Tee, as well as "loud music and sports" on the new televisions in the space. And then there are the pizzas...
click to enlarge sign on a storefront window
The future home of Eat'Ya.
Eat'Ya Pizza
"Anything that you can eat with bread can go on a pizza, in our opinion," Kayser notes. "It's a more chef, artisan take on toppings," like pesto and mortadella; caramelized onions and potato; and a Mediterranean pie with roasted artichokes and chickpeas. "We're taking a lot of inspiration from Gabriele Bonci, the king of Roman pizza himself."

For the dough, Kayser is using a blend of non-GMO Caputo flour from Italy and flours from Michelin-starred restaurateur Kelly Whitaker's Dry Storage "to add a little more of that rye and spelt texture and flavor to everything," he says.

The plan is to offer six rotating specialty pizzas daily from a roster of around eighteen varieties. The menu will also include pizza dough sandwiches, such as an Italian grinder; appetizers including meatballs and the confit chicken wings that have proven to be a crowd favorite at Rooted; and a Chipotle-style build-your-own salad line. In addition to soft-serve ice cream, there will be desserts like classic tiramisu and gelato.

Eat'Ya will have a full bar complete with draft beers, shots, frosé and cocktails made with shrubs — a favorite of Rooted co-owner and beverage director Scott Ericson. There will also be specials for those in the industry.

"I just want to have fun again," Kayser says of this new venture. "We're excited to bring a level of energy to that block."

For more information, visit eatyapizza.com or follow @eatyapizza on Instagram.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Reader: After Forty Years, People Are Sick of Brewpub Beer

Comment of the Day

Reader: After Forty Years, People Are Sick of Brewpub Beer

By Westword Readers
Momofuku Acquired Chile Crunch Trademark From Small Denver Business

Food & Drink News

Momofuku Acquired Chile Crunch Trademark From Small Denver Business

By Molly Martin
Restaurants Forced to Cancel Reservations, Save Perishables During Xcel Power Outage

Food & Drink News

Restaurants Forced to Cancel Reservations, Save Perishables During Xcel Power Outage

By Molly Martin
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Korean Barbecue, Coffee, Pie and More

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Korean Barbecue, Coffee, Pie and More

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation