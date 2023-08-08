Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Sofia's Roman Pizza on the 16th Street Mall Shutters Suddenly

It was one of a handful of locally owned eateries to debut in the area in the last year, but now it's gone after just five months in business.
August 8, 2023
Sofia's closed without notice after just five months in business.
Sofia's closed without notice after just five months in business. Molly Martin
Share this:
For years, the 16th Street Mall hasn't had the best reputation, particularly as a dining destination. While other downtown neighborhoods, such as the area around Union Station and RiNo, gained new, independent restaurants, bars and breweries, the mall remained largely stagnant, boasting several dated chains.

And as construction on the mall continues, over the past year even places like McDonald's, Chili's and, most recently, the Hard Rock Cafe, have exited — moves that open up spaces to fresher concepts. More important, several local restaurateurs have already opened new concepts on this stretch that runs straight through the heart of downtown.

Last year, Zoe Ma Ma owner Edwin Zoe added Dragonfly Noodle; in February, Olive & Finch owner Mary Nguyen debuted all-day cafe Little Finch; and a former petroleum engineer from Fort Collins brought the second location of his dumpling spot, Chopstickers, to 16th and California last month.
click to enlarge the inside of a restaurant with pink walls
There's one less local option for lunch breaks on the 16th Street Mall.
Molly Martin
While those businesses are all helping to revitalize the downtown lunch scene, one newcomer is already gone. Sofia's Roman Pizza had opened in March at the corner of Wazee and 16th streets. It quickly impressed diners with its bright and airy interior complete with pale pink walls; at the walk-up counter, they could get quick slices of square-cut pies alongside frozen negronis and small cups of soft serve with gourmet toppings like sea salt and olive oil for dessert.

But last week, without warning or explanation, the sign outside was gone and the doors were locked. Work + Shop, the group behind the project, did not respond to a request for comment on the abrupt closing of Sofia's.

Its disappearance is certainly a blow for an area that's already struggling to make a comeback.  And ongoing construction in the area along with the still-slow return of downtown workers continues to pose significant challenges for both existing and new businesses.

Ahead of Dragonfly Noodle's opening, Zoe told Westword, "It's really important that we have businesses come back to downtown."

Nguyen reiterated that point when she introduced Little Finch. "The city is really trying to redefine what the 16th Street Mall looks like," she said. "Hopefully, we're a part of that change, where more chef-driven places, more local places are going to want to be here, because it's great to be able to represent our city."

Sofia's stay was brief, but its space, complete with a patio out front, would be a prime spot for another local restaurateur to scoop up. Here's hoping it's not vacant for long. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

The Cube Croissant and More Must-Try Baked Goods

Social Sightings

The Cube Croissant and More Must-Try Baked Goods

By Molly Martin
Meati's Vegan Carne Asada Is Now on the Menu at Next Level Burger

Vegetarian & Vegan

Meati's Vegan Carne Asada Is Now on the Menu at Next Level Burger

By Abigail Bliss
Bus It: Take Route 16 to Quirky West Colfax Finds for Breakfast and Beyond

Recommended

Bus It: Take Route 16 to Quirky West Colfax Finds for Breakfast and Beyond

By Kristin Pazulski
Reader: Even Better, Smother That Cheeseburger With Green Chile. That's a Classic Colorado Meal!

Comment of the Day

Reader: Even Better, Smother That Cheeseburger With Green Chile. That's a Classic Colorado Meal!

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation