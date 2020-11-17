Eight Months Since the Pandemic Hit, Here's the Toll on Restaurants

Today, November 17, marks eight months to the day when Governor Jared Polis's executive order closing restaurant dining rooms took effect. Bars and eateries limped through the next two months with takeout and delivery (aided by the addition of to-go liquor), and were eventually allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity on May 26.

But back on March 17, the blow to revenue was immediate. Most food and drink establishments laid off large portions of their staff, slowly bringing back employees as federal PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans kicked in and customers began returning once dining rooms opened (at 50 percent capacity or fifty patrons, whichever was less) and restaurants expanded their patio options.

But with colder weather and an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, restrictions tightened once again; dining room capacity was lowered to 25 percent on October 27 for at least thirty days, and in Denver, Mayor Michael Hancock announced a 10 p.m. curfew that was peddled as a "Home by 10" order on November 6.

That wasn't enough to bring down the COVID numbers, though.

On the eight-month anniversary of the first shut-down, Polis announced a new level of restrictions that multiple counties, Denver included, are expected to move to on November 20. While he isn't calling it a shutdown, those restrictions include the closing of dining rooms. Outdoor dining will be allowed, but with no more than one household per party; to-go and delivery can also continue. But last call will be at 8 p.m.

Even before this not-quite-a-lockdown hit, the pandemic and subsequent revenue losses had taken quite a toll on Denver's restaurant scene.

During the pandemic, the Colorado Restaurant Association has been conducting regular surveys of its member restaurants, who report that sustaining their operations is becoming more and more difficult. As of November 12, 91 percent of restaurants reported that sales were down by an average of 40 percent for summer 2020, compared to summer 2019. And 45 percent of them reported that they would have to consider closing in less than three months if the current 25 percent capacity restrictions continue. That number goes up to 50 percent if dining rooms are shut down again.

Which many will on November 20.

The downturn has affected restaurant workers, many of whom remain unemployed; 78 percent of restaurants reported that their staffs are smaller than at this time last year.

So is the number of restaurants in metro Denver. A number of eateries never reopened after the March shutdown (some owners decided the time was right to retire a concept, or maybe themselves); others opened and then closed when the realities of running a restaurant in a pandemic just grew too challenging.

Here's our list of all the locations that have shuttered since March (names in bold were on our December 2019 Eat Here list of 100 essential Denver restaurants):

3 Kings Tavern, 60 South Broadway

12@Madison, 1160 Madison Street

20th Street Cafe, 1123 20th Street

Acorn, 3350 Brighton Boulevard

Alternation Brewing, 1539 South Broadway

American Cultures Kombucha Taproom, 3233 Tejon Street

Arada Ethiopian Restaurant, 750 Santa Fe Drive

Armida's, 840 Lincoln Street

Bar Helix, 3490 Larimer Street

Bent Fork American Grill,12191 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

Biju's Little Curry Shop, 4279 Tennyson Street

Blue Pebble, 698 Santa Fe Drive

Brasserie Ten Ten, 1011 Walnut Street, Boulder

Bru Handbuilt Ales + Eats, 5290 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

Buchi Cafe Cubano, 2651 West 38th Avenue

The Budlong Hot Chicken and Hamburger Stan (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Butcher's Bistro, 2233 Larimer Street

C&C Coffee & Kitchen, 4284 Trail Boss Drive, Castle Rock

C.B. & Potts, four Colorado locations

The Cereal Box, 5709 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

Chuy Fu's Baja Cantina, 2100 16th Street

Cinna Box, 2145 East 120th Avenue

Common Grounds Coffeehouse, 2139 West 44th Avenue

Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, 7450 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada, and 9135 East Northfield Boulevard

Daz Bog, 501 West 12th Avenue

Daily Grill, 1607 Wewatta Street

Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House, 2844 Welton Street

El Jaripeo, 1050 South Havana Street, Aurora

Euclid Hall, 1317 14th Street

Fooducopia, 1939 East Kentucky Avenue

Four Barrel Bar & BBQ, 7702 Ralston Road, Arvada

Fresh Fish Company, 7800 East Hampden Avenue

Frijoles Colorado Cuban Cafe, 12095 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood

Gallop Cafe, 2401 West 32nd Avenue

Good River Beer Co. Taproom, 918 West First Avenue

Gozo, 30 South Broadway

Great Northern Tavern, 8101 East Belleview Avenue

Hidden Idol, 2240 Clay Street

Hi Tide Poke, 2449 Larimer Street

Jason's Deli, 702 16th Street

La Cour, 1643 South Broadway

Lacuna Juice & Yoga, 2590 Lawrence Street

Landry's Seafood House, 7209 South Clinton Street, Englewood

Leña, 24 Broadway

Liberati Restaurant & Brewery, 2403 Champa Street

Local 46, 4586 Tennyson Street

The Market, 1445 Larimer Street

Marrakech Grill, 2290 South Colorado Boulevard

Meadowlark Kitchen, 2705 Larimer Street

The Med, 1002 Walnut Street, Boulder

Milo's Sports Tavern, 6495 East Evans Avenue

Morton's the Steakhouse, 1745 Wazee Street

Next Stop Brew Company, 925 West Eighth Avenue

Nick's Diner, 3743 Federal Boulevard

The Night Shift Saloon, 3095 South Peoria Street, Aurora

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 1400 Arapahoe Street

Old Chicago, 1280 South Colorado Boulevard

Old Major, 3316 Tejon Street

The Palm Steakhouse, 1672 Lawrence Street

Paris Crepe, 3926 Tennyson Street

Periodic Brewing, Leadville and Northglenn locations

Pilothouse Brewing, 4233 South Buckley Road, Aurora

Pour House Pub, 1435 Market Street

Proof Niteclub, 7800 East Hampden Avenue

Public School 303, 1959 16th Street

Punch Bowl Social, 3120 Uintah Street

Racines, 650 Sherman Street

Rialto Cafe, 934 16th Street

Rose’s Classic Americana, Confit and Jacaranda (inside Rosetta Hall), 1109 Walnut Street, Boulder

Rock Bottom Brewery, 14694 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

Rory's Tavern, 404 Broadway

Rubio's Coastal Grill, six metro Denver locations

Scratch Burrito and Happy Tap, 4262 Lowell Boulevard

Tahona Tequila Bistro, 1035 Pearl Street, Boulder

There..., 3254 Navajo Street

Tom's Diner, 601 East Colfax Avenue

Tony Roma’s, 1480 Arapahoe Street

Uncle Joe's Hong Kong Bistro, 891 14th Street

Vesta, 1822 Blake Street

Via Perla, 901 Pearl Street, Boulder

Village Tavern, 1 West Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield

Yellowbelly, 7450 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada

Zaidy's Deli, 121 Adams Street

Zephyr, 11940 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Zolo Grill, 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder (closing November 25)

Other eateries have announced that they've closed temporarily, with the hope of reopening in 2021. They include:

Brazen, 4450 West 38th Avenue

Broadway Market, 950 Broadway

Casa Bonita, 6715 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Earnest Hall, 2915 West 44th Avenue

Mercantile Dining & Provision, 1701 Wynkoop Street

Steuben's Arvada, 7355 Ralston Road, Arvada

The Way Back, 3963 Tennyson Street

Do you know of any closings, whether permanent or temporary, that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.