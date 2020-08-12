 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Public School 303 had reopened but is now closed again.EXPAND
Public School 303 had reopened but is now closed again.
Danielle Lirette

Chains Are Not Immune: Public School 303 and Village Tavern Close

Mark Antonation | August 12, 2020 | 6:24am
AA

There is often safety in numbers, unless it's during a pandemic, and then all bets are off. Independently owned restaurants in metro Denver have been calling it quits because there's just no money to be made while dining rooms are restricted to 50 percent capacity — or less, in many cases — and other revenue generators such as catering, large business orders and private dining have dried up, too.

But chains are also throwing in the towel. Village Tavern, at 1 West Flat Iron Crossing Drive in Broomfield, closed over the weekend, posting this note on the restaurant's Facebook page:

The Covid-19 pandemic and the Governor’s forced closure of restaurants have been devastating to our business and to the lives of our people. These catastrophic events have left us with no other option. After 20 incredible years in Broomfield, CO, it is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close our Village Tavern Broomfield doors. We are grateful for everyone’s support for our restaurant and will cherish the memories. We’ll miss serving this community.

Sincerely,
Your Village Tavern Family

Related Stories

The company was founded in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 1984 and had operated eight locations in five states.

In downtown Denver, Public School 303 has closed at 1959 16th Street. The restaurant opened in October 2016 in a new section of offices and apartment buildings behind Union Station, taking a chance in an area with no track record for attracting restaurant guests. In 2019, the company added its Daily Grill concept next door at 1607 Wewatta Street, which is also now closed.

The websites for both PS 303 and the Daily Grill state that they are temporarily closed "due to current dining capacity restrictions," leaving the possibility of reopening on the table. Both restaurants had reopened for dine-in guests after on-premises dining restrictions were lifted by Governor Jared Polis on May 27. The California-based restaurant group had operated eight Public School eateries (one is permanently closed and two are temporarily closed) and thirteen Daily Grill outposts, of which about half are still open. Of the temporarily closed locations, Denver's are the only ones that specifically state "dining capacity restrictions" as the reason.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.