Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in 2023

Over the past year, it often felt impossible to keep up with all the action happening in the dining scene — and for good reason. We reported nearly 300 bar and restaurant openings over the past twelve months. That's a big increase from the average in recent years, which has hovered around 250 (not including 2020, when the number fell to under 200).
The closures we tracked came in around 130, more in line with prior counts; a couple opened and closed in the same year. The industry is still struggling to bounce back from the pandemic as food costs and rents continue to rise. Staffing remains a challenge, and with the January 1 increase in Colorado's minimum wage, many restaurants are experimenting with service fees and other new business models to stay afloat, though that can often lead to confusion and frustration for diners.
Some closures, though, simply came about because owners were ready to retire. That was the case with El Tepehuan, Twin Dragon and the Truffle Table, which already has a new tenant — Alma Fonda Fina, the first solo venture for chef Johnny Curiel.
Chefs striking out on their own is a trend we hope will continue in 2024, though it can be financially tough — if not impossible — for independent chefs to open in central Denver, with higher rents and more competition. That's leading to more locally owned spots, such as Provolino, Oliver's, Bryan's Dumpling House and Quinto Neighborhood Pizzeria & Taphouse, to open in the more affordable suburbs. Existing brands like Blue Pan, Atomic Cowboy, HashTAG and Denver Beer Company are following that strategy as well, which is a big win for those living outside city limits.
There are plenty of chefs and restaurateurs still betting on Denver proper, though, including all ten of our picks for the best new restaurants that opened in 2023. We're also excited about the diversity of the dining scene, as more and more people in the local culinary scene opt to share the food they're passionate about, as at MAKfam, Sắp Sửa, Molotov and Mi Tierra Caliente.
Bottom line: Denver is still getting more delicious every day, and there are no signs of that slowing anytime soon.
Here is the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened in 2023:
1908 An Uptown Eatery, 1320 East 17th Avenue
20th Street Cafe Mexican, 1123 20th Street
3rd Shot Pickleball, 3545 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge
4 Noses Brewing Company, 4040 Dahlia Street
5280 Burger Bar at Colorado Mills, 14500 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
801 Fish, 999 17th Street
The Alley, 4940 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village
Alma Fonda Fina, 2556 15th Street
Aloy Thai Eatery, 211 East Seventh Avenue
Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1308 East 17th Avenue
Amá Modern Mexican at Avanti Denver, 3200 Pecos Street
Ana's Norwegian, 918 16th Street Mall
ASLI Mediterranean Grill, 970 South Oneida Street
Asuka Ramen + Poke, 4011 South Broadway, Englewood
Ay Cabron Bar & Grill, 3780 Peoria Street
Ay Papi, 248 Detroit Street
Bad Habits, 3014 East Colfax Avenue
Bajeku Sekuwa Nepalese and Himalayan Grill, 12191 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Bistro Vendôme, 2267 Kearney Street
Bitcoin Grill, 970 South Oneida Street
Black Box Bakery, Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Blanchard Family Wines, 15810 West Sixth Avenue, Golden
Blue Pan Pizza, 17525 South Golden Road, Golden
Bonchon, 8805 Eaton Street, Westminster
Bopbowl, 8719 East Dry Creek Road, Centennial
Bounce Empire, 1380 South Public Road, Lafayette
Buddies, 504 East Colfax Avenue
Burgers and Dreams at Milepost Zero, 1601 19th Street
BurnDown, 476 South Broadway
Burns Family Artisan Ales, 1236 South Broadway
The Cake Bar, 214 East 13th Avenue
Caldéro, 1901 Wazee Street
Call Me Pearl, 1600 20th Street
Call Your Mother, 1291 Pearl Street, 217 South Holly Street and 3870 Tennyson Street
Camelia Modern Mexican Cuisine, 1055 Broadway
Campfire Lakewood, 840 Tabor Street, Lakewood
Casa Bonita, 6715 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
CD's Wings, 6710 South Cornerstar Way, Aurora
Cencalli Taqueria, 2389 Main Street, Littleton
Cherry Cricket, 819 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton
Chile con Quesadilla, 227 North Main Street, Brighton
Chili Shack, 7260 Broadway
Chopstickers, 1617 California Street
Cirque Kitchen, 3501 Wazee Street
Clairette, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
Coark Collective Food Hall, 15775 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial
Cochino Taco, 5495 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 1900 35th Street
Con Safos and Agua Bendita, 1949 Market Street
Conu’s Corner, 4400 West 29th Avenue
Corner House Pizza, 100 Knox Court
Corvus Coffee, 1350 40th Street
Crab & Shell Cajun Seafood, 2819 East Colfax Avenue
Crazy Horse Kitchen + Bar, 1201 East Colfax Avenue
Crazy Mountain Brewery, 1505 Ogden Street
Crêpes ’n Crêpes, 1222 Madison Street
Crisp & Green, 1675 29th Street, Boulder
The Crow's Nest, 4200 Tennyson Street
Crumbl Cookies, 7505 East 35th Avenue
CrunCheese, 2767 South Parker Road, Aurora
Curtis Park Deli, 3000 Pearl Parkway, Boulder
D Bar Central Park, 7302 East 29th Avenue
Daddy's Chicken Shack, 7330 South Broadway, Littleton
Danny Ray's Food & Spirits, 11353 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Dave's Hot Chicken, 6515 West 104th Avenue, Westminster
Dazbog, 5650 Tower Road
Dazzle, 1080 14th Street
The Den, 2900 Zuni Street
Denver Beer Company, 2409 Main Street, Littleton, and 7070 East Lowry Boulevard
Denver Hot Pot, 2200 West Alameda Avenue
Desert Social Bar & Lounge, 1312 South Broadway
The Devil's Drink, 3330 Mariposa Street
Die Die Must Try, 250 Steele Street
The Drip Cafe, 869 Santa Fe Drive
Early Bird Restaurant, 1675 West 67th Avenue
El Chingon Bistro, 1691 Central Street
El Rancho, 29260 U.S. 40, Evergreen
El Zarape, 2250 South Federal Boulevard
Emerald Eye, 1403 Larimer Street
Englewood Grand's second location, 2043 South University Boulevard
Farm & Market, 2401 Larimer Street
FeastBox, 2300 South Broadway and 8246 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Fiction Beer Company, 19523 Hess Road, Parker
The Fifth String at Attimo, 2246 Larimer Street
Flight Club, 1959 16th Street Mall
Fortissimo Dueling Pianos, 891 14th Street
Fox and the Hen, 2257 West 32nd Avenue
Full Tank Food Park, 4200 West Colfax Avenue
Funky Flame, 4994 Lowell Street
Gaia Masala, 1530 Blake Street
Gaucho Parilla at Freedom Street Social, 15177 Candelas Parkway, Arvada
Gela Coffee & Ice Cream at Parkside Eatery, 14515 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
Get Plattered, 7255 South Havana Street, Centennial
GetRight's, 6985 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Glissade Coffee Company, 2520 Galena Street, Aurora
Golden Banh Mi, 2648 South Parker Road, Aurora
Golden Hour Wine Bar & Social Club, 3282 Tejon Street
Grabowski's, 13795 West Jewell Avenue, Lakewood
Gringos Tacos at Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
The Halal Guys, 8241 Northfield Boulevard
Half Moon Empanadas, Denver International Airport, Center Court - Concourse B
Hana Matsuri Sushi, 658 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale
Hapa Sushi,1048 Pearl Street, Boulder
Happy Dumpling, 1024 West 104th Avenue
HashTAG, 1485 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Holey Moley, 1201 18th Street
Hong Guan, 6700 West 120th Avenue, Broomfield
Hot Pot Spot, 13567 Grant Street, Thornton
Huckleberry Roasters, 5990 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
I Heart Mac & Cheese, 8801 East Montview Boulevard
Ike's Love & Sandwiches, 1512 Larimer Street
In-N-Out Burger, 4597 North Central Park Boulevard
Inchin's Bamboo Garden, 12073 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial
Insomnia Cookies, 1370 19th Street
Istanbul Cafe, 3114 Zuni Street
Jacques, 3200 Tejon Street
Jaguar Room and El Patio, 1941 Market Street
Jet’s Pizza, 3800 West 144th Avenue, Broomfield
Juaqito's Mexican Food, 5826 South Lowell Boulevard, Littleton
Just BE Kitchen, 2500 30th Street, Boulder
K Pocha, 2648 South Parker Road, Aurora
Kalaka Mexican Kitchen, 4528 Tennyson Street
Kawa Ni, 1900 West 32nd Avenue
Kazumi Sushi, 5575 East 3rd Avenue
Kiké's Red Tacos, 1200 West 38th Avenue
Kirin Hot Pot, 6600 West 120th Avenue, Broomfield
KoBa AYCE Korean Barbeque, 1225 South Federal Boulevard
Kodiac Brewery Bar & Grill, 7685 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial
Kona Hawaiian BBQ, 5324 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Kumoya, 2400 West 32nd Avenue
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, 575 Lincoln Street and 2323 30th Street, Boulder
La Belle French Bakery, 1170 US-287, Broomfield
La Cocina de Lucha, 3242 East Colfax Avenue
La Esmeralda Tamale House, 1801 Hover Street, Longmont
La Fillette Bakery, 6217 East 14th Avenue
Las Tortas, 682 South Colorado Boulevard
LaTinto Café, 1417 South Broadway
Lavender Coffee Boutique, 1219 South Pearl Street
Le French, 846 Albion Street
Leezakaya, 2710 South Havana Street, Aurora
Liang's Thai Food, 155 Nickel Street, Broomfield
Linglon Dumpling House, 2456 South Colorado Boulevard
Little Bodega, 613 22nd Street
Little Carmine's, 84 South Pennsylvania Street
Little Finch, 1490 16th Street Mall
Little Owl Coffee, 2731 17th Street
Living the Dream Brewing, 8155 Piney River Avenue, Littleton
Locales, 931 East 11th Avenue
Maine Shack, 2010 16th Street, Boulder
Major Tom, 2845 Larimer Street
MAKfam, 39 West First Avenue
Mangia Panino at Avanti Boulder, 1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
Mangiami, 5614 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Marigold Plants & Spirits, 2721 Welton Street
Masas, 909 Walnut Street, Boulder
Mesa Latin Kitchen, 8156 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Mestizo Brew Cantina, 6800 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Method Coffee Roasters, 1201 Santa Fe Drive
Mi Tierra Caliente, 5350 West 64th Avenue, Arvada
The Mighty Burger at Denver Beer Company,1695 Platte Street
MoCha, 2713 South Parker Road, Aurora
Modern Market Eatery, 12230 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails, 3333 East Colfax Avenue
Momo House, 7729 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster
Mon Thai, 750 Santa Fe Drive
Mono Mono, 7530 South University Boulevard, Centennial
Monolith Brewing, 1290 South Broadway
Mora Pizza, 911 East Colfax Avenue
Mountain Mike's Pizza, 12239 Pine Bluffs Way, Parker
My Neighbor Félix, 7209 South Clinton Street, Centennial
Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings, 3316 Tejon Street and 1125 13th Street, Boulder
NBX Asian Cuisine, 9068 Forsstrom Drive, Lone Tree
Neko Ramen & Rice, 4030 Colorado Boulevard
The Night Owls at Prismajic, 14500 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Nozomi, 4100 Tejon Street
Orchid, 1448 Market Street
Origins Sports Bar & Grill, 266 South Downing Street
Out of the Barrel Taproom, 205 East Seventh Avenue
Over Flyte, 3120 Uinta Street
Paris Baguette, 10601 East Garden Drive, Aurora, and 10601 East Garden Drive, Aurora
Penelope Coffee Bar, 1801 Blake Street
Pho King Rapidos at Avanti Denver, 3200 Pecos Street
Pizza 3.14, 225 East 20th Avenue
Pizza Linda at Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street
Pizzeria Alberico, 1730 Pearl Street, Boulder
The Porchetta House, 1510 Humboldt Street
Postino WineCafe, 1468 Pearl Street, Boulder
Pretty Neat, 114 South Broadway
Primo Hoagies, 6200 Leestdale Drive and 8170 South Holly Street, Centennial
Prost Brewing, 351 West 104th Avenue, Northglenn
Provolino, 3563 South Monaco Parkway
Puttshack, 2813 Blake Street
Quinto Neighborhood Pizzeria & Taphouse, 10443 Town Center Drive, Westminster
Raising Cane's, 4517 Central Park Boulevard
Rare Bird, 245 Columbine Street
Red Tops Rendezvous, 2917 West 25th Avenue
Rico's Pizzeria, 2700 East Colfax Avenue
Right Cream, 2423 South Downing Street
Riot House, 1920 Market Street
Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen, 615 Garrison Street, Lakewood
Rodizio Grill, 7340 South Clinton Street, Englewood
Room for Friends, 846 Santa Fe Drive
Rooted Craft American Kitchen, 3940 West 32nd Avenue
Rossi's Italian Eatery, 5800 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Rush Bowls, 3354 Larimer Street, 1580 Blake Street, 13762 Colorado Boulevard, Thornton, and 8031 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
The Saint Mary Bar, 58 Broadway
Salita, 701 Grant Street
Samosa Shop at Honor Farm, 1526 Blake Street
Sanitas Brewing, 200 West Belleview Avenue, Englewood
Sắp Sửa, 2550 East Colfax Avenue
Sarpino's, 7243 Federal Boulevard, Westminster
Seasoned Swine BBQ, 11601 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora
Second Dawn Brewing, 2302 Dayton Street, Aurora
Sesame Sandwiches,1432 East 22nd Avenue
Side Pony, 4635 West Colfax Avenue
Sips (With a Z) at Meow Wolf, 1338 First Street
Smith + Canon, 14500 West Colfax Avenue (in Colorado Mills), Lakewood
Snarf's, 6245 East 14th Avenue and 539 West Highlands Ranch Parkway, Highlands Ranch
Snooze, 7240 West 56th Avenue, Arvada
Social Bar & Lounge, 240 Village Park Drive, Littleton
Sonny's Mediterranean, 2622 West 32nd Avenue
Spirit Hound Distillers, 3622 Tejon Street
Status Ultra Lounge, 1822 Blake Street
Stay Tuned, 2162 Larimer Street
Stir-Pan Creamery, 1221 South Pearl Street
Stoner Pizza Joint, 4565 East Colfax Avenue and 7456 South Simms Street, Littleton
Stuboy's BBQ & Catering, 6004 South Kipling Parkway, Littleton
Subjective Coffee, 3695 West 72nd Avenue, Westminster
Summer Moon Coffee, 12840 Holly Street, Thornton
Sweet Izzy, 3003 East Third Avenue
Sweet Sisters Bake Shop, 641 South Broadway, Boulder
Sweetgreen, 2770 South Colorado Boulevard and 8423 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree
Taco Star, 2345 West Alameda Avenue
Taco Uprising, 2849 Welton Street
Tacos el Huequito, 2111 East 48th Avenue
That's Kava, 3394 South Broadway, Englewood
Tiger Den Tea House, 44 Springer Drive, Highlands Ranch
Tino's Kitchen, 11800 Oswego Street, Englewood
Tofu Story, 2060 South Havana Street, Aurora
Tonantzin Casa de Café, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Tony P's Bar and Pizzeria, 3000 Zuni Street
Tony Tenderonis, 1937 Market Street
Top Tenn Lounge, 4110 Tennyson Street
Toro Food Concepts, 1018 East 11th Avenue
Traveling Mercies, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Tu’s Kitchen, 6500 West 120th Avenue, Broomfield
UnWined, 114 South Broadway
Vatos Tacos + Tequila, 1565 Raleigh Street
Vegan Van, 3900 Elati Street
Velvet Cellar, 1500 Wynkoop Street
Verbena Restaurant + Bar, 3455 Ringsby Court
Villa Denver, 1416 Market Street
Vita Cane, 1000 South Federal Boulevard
Voodoo Doughnut, 3210 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Western Daughters Kitchen, 4617 National Western Drive
Wilde, 3618 Tejon Street
Wing Shack, 2690 28th Street, Boulder
Wing Wok, 7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Wolf + Wildflower, 7190 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Yampa Sandwich Company, 8174 South Kipling Parkway, Littleton
The Yard Milkshake Bar, 1600 California Street
Yardbird, 2376 Blake Street
Yonsei, 3925 East 120th Avenue, Thornton
Yonutz, 7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Yuan Wonton/Thuy by PKR/Sweets and Sourdough, 2878 Fairfax Street
3 Kilts Tavern, 1076 Ogden Street
4G's Mexican Restaurant, 2788 South Federal Boulevard
Apple Blossom, 822 18th Street
Ash'Kara, 1043 Pearl Street, Boulder
Au Feu Brasserie, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
Axum Ethiopian Restaurant, 5501 East Colfax Avenue
Barry's on Broadway, 58 Broadway
Bellota, 3550 Brighton Boulevard
Berkeley Donuts, 3920 Tennyson Street
Bittersweet, 500 East Alameda Avenue
Black Eyed Pea, 1470 South Colorado Boulevard
Blake Street Tavern, 2301 Blake Street
BookBar, 4280 Tennyson Street
Brewery Bar III, 9228 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
Bubu, 1423 Larimer Street
The Burrito Company, 1290 South Santa Fe Drive
Carbon Cafe & Bar/Habit Doughnut Dispensary, 1553 Platte Street
Casey Jones, 24 Broadway
Casey's Bistro and Pub, 7301 East 29th Avenue
Cheffin's Cheesesteaks, 15473 East Hampden Avenue, Aurora
Chicken Rebel, 8246 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Chihuahua' Cantina y Cocina, 2250 South Federal Boulevard
Chocolate Lab, 5575 East Third Avenue
Chook Chicken at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Cochino Taco, 176 South Broadway
Coffee at the Point, 710 East 26th Avenue
Corner Bakery Cafe, 500 16th Street Mall
Counter Culture Brewing, 205 East Seventh Avenue
Danny's Carnation, 1395 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
The Denver Bread Company, 3200 Irving Street
Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks, 2020 Lawrence Street
Devil's Head Distillery, 3296 South Acoma Street, Englewood
The District, 1320 East 17th Avenue
El Tejano, 1949 Market Street
El Tepehuan, 3495 South Broadway, Englewood
Elevated Seltzer, 5610 Yukon Street, Arvada
Emilio's Almost Famous, 10081 Wadsworth Parkway, Westminster
Emperor Palace, 6700 West 120th Avenue, Broomfield
Epic Brewing, 3001 Walnut Street
Esme Cafe, 10111 Inverness Main Street M, Englewood
Everyday Pizza, 2162 Larimer Street
FeastBox, 2300 South Broadway and 8246 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
FNG, 3940 West 32nd Avenue
French for Sugar, 1201 East Colfax Avenue
Glass Arrow Coffee, 8600 East Colfax
Goed Zuur, 2801 Welton Street
Grabowski's, 3350 Brighton Street
Green Russell, 1422 Larimer Street
Hard Rock Cafe, 500 16th Street Mall
Honey B's Macarons, 40 Springer Drive, Highlands Ranch
Howdy Bar, 2811 Walnut Street
Humboldt Kitchen + Bar, 1700 Humboldt Street
Ice Cream Riot, 1238 East Colfax Avenue
Infinitus Pizza Pie (iPIE), 5807 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Knox Pizza & Tap, 100 Knox Court
La Rola Colombian Kitchen, 5350 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Lil' Ricci's, 5322 DTC Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Loaded, 1941 Market Street
Lou's Food Bar, 710 Grant Street
Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen, 800 Lincoln Street
Make, Believe Bakery, 214 East 13th Avenue
Mama Sannino's, 5800 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Manzo Lobster & Oyster Bar, 500 East 19th Avenue
Maya's Cantina and Grill, 28215 CO-74, Evergreen
McKinners Pizza, 2389 West Main Street, Littleton, and 1468 South Cherokee Street
MobCraft, 2403 Champa Street
Mockery Brewing, 3501 Delgany Street
Modis in the City, 1553 Platte Street
The Molecule Effect, 1201 Santa Fe Drive
Mythology Distilling, 3622 Tejon Street
ND Street Bar, 1700 Wynkoop Street, and 100 North College Avenue, Fort Collins
Nonna's Chicago Bistro, 6603 Leetsdale Drive
The Nosh, 4994 Lowell Boulevard
Oasis Brewing, 3257 Lowell Boulevard
Old Chicago, 1280 East 1st Avenue, Broomfield
Piccolo, 3563 South Monaco Parkway
Pirate Alley Boucherie, 1801 Wynkoop Street
Pizzeria Locale (all locations)
Pizzeria Locale, 1730 Pearl Street, Boulder
Plates by the Pound, 11601 East Montview Boulevard
Prohibition, 504 East Colfax Avenue
Quiznos, 1275 Grant Street
Red Coach Inn, 6560 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Roca's Pizza & Pasta, 13795 West Jewell Avenue, Lakewood
Roo-Bar Lounge, 3480 Park Avenue West
The Rotary, 217 South Holly Street
Russell's Smokehouse, 1422 Larimer Street
Sam's No. 3, 2580 South Havana Street, Aurora
The Shack, 151 West Mineral Avenue, Littleton
Sip | Ultra Lounge, 891 14th Street
Sky Bar at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street
Smash Face, 1937 Market Street
Smith + Canon, 2260 East Colfax Avenue
Sofia's, 1530 16th Street Mall
The Sportsbook Bar & Grill, 266 South Downing Street
Stagecoach Saloon, 2077 North Highway 83, Franktown
Stoney's Cantina, 30 South Broadway
Street Feud, 5410 East Colfax Avenue
Taaz Tavern, 2796 South Broadway, Englewood
Tacos Rapidos, 2345 West Alameda Avenue
Ted's Montana Grill, 1401 Larimer Street
Terra, 891 14th Street
The Truffle Table, 2556 15th Street
Tocabe, 8181 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Tom's Starlight, 601 East Colfax Avenue
Triangle Bar, 2036 Broadway
Tributary Food Hall, 701 12th Street, Golden
Twin Dragon, 3021 South Broadway, Englewood
Uno Mas, 730 East Sixth Avenue
Ursula Brewery, 2101 North Ursula Street, Aurora
Victory Love + Cookies, 3200 Irving Street
Vons Chicken, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Waffle Brothers, 700 East First Avenue and 1707 Lafayette Street
Wah Gwaan Brewing Company, 925 West Eighth Avenue
Watda Pho, 501 West Hampden Avenue, Englewood
Winston's Smoke BBQ, 5090 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial
Yum Yum Spice, 2039 South University Boulevard
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].