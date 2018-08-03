Exploring Arapahoe Road: Two Penguins Caters to Suburban Beer Fans

Steve Langer spent thirty years in the catering business, with twenty of that in event hosting, but he'd had enough when two separate father-of-the-brides requested their money back in the same week, one complaining that the grass outside his event space was too high, and the other complaining that it was too low. “That was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Langer recalls.

So he switched gears and closed the catering business and two event spaces he ran with his late business partner Ernie Oetter to get into the restaurant and tap house biz. "I told Ernie, I would sooner sell my venues and catering business than host another wedding.”

EXPAND Two penguins walk into a bar... Maureen Witten

So the business partners launched Two Penguins Tap & Grill at 13065 East Briarwood Avenue in Centennial (although Oetter passed away shortly after the opening). The name is a nod to the tuxedos the two frequently donned as part of their business serving guests at high-end events. Taking a more relaxed approach these days, Langer has ditched the penguin suit, and his 8,500 square foot bar and grill is casual and comfortable. He's still hosting events, since Two Penguins has plenty of space and can be sectioned off to accommodate restaurant guests while also hosting retirement parties, birthdays, religious celebrations and even weddings and wedding receptions. But Langer makes one thing clear on his brochures — he doesn’t host fancy, over-the-top weddings.