Reader: What Will Denver Be Without Its Small Businesses, Like Benny Blanco's?

"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we must announce the closure of Benny Blanco's Capitol Hill location," owners Mike and Holly Martinez shared on Facebook. "This decision was not made lightly, and the thought of saying goodbye to the place we've called home for so long is truly devastating. Our little corner of Cap Hill has been more than just a pizzeria; it's been a gathering spot, a late-night refuge, and a place where countless memories were made. The relationships we've built with our loyal customers and the bonds formed with our amazing team members over the years are something we will always cherish."
The couple opened a second Benny Blanco's in Arvada in June, so fans will still be able to get a slice. But not in the heart of Capitol Hill at 1 a.m., as regulars note in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the closing, one several big losses in August. Says Megan:
Noooo!!! Don't leave us. We love you, Benny Blanco's!!!!! We don't eat any other pizza, and you're so close and so amazing. Please stay?Adds Vince:
This is a terrible news! Denver has pretty much lost everything that made Denver, Denver. This is a real hit to the dwindling late-night food scene.Recalls Jake:
We must've ordered a large sausage, green pepper and onion with garlic knots like a 100 times.Offers Deborah:
Benny Blanco's is my absolute favorite pizza in all of the metro area and Arvada is on the opposite side of the metro area from me. Even though I live in the suburbs, a pit stop at Benny Blanco's was usually part of going downtown, which I do about bi-weekly.Responds Gena:
I’m sad they have to close a location but so glad they’re in my hometown!! I’ve been a bunch of times since they opened and it’s like being at home in the '80s/90s!Notes Ryan:
I noticed suburbia getting a lot of places from Denver over the past few years. Miss my old Denver days; had to move to the burbs as well.Comments Claud:
Every article Westword publishes is about the demise of Denver relics that have been in business for twenty years, either due to crime or high rents. What will Denver be without its small business owners? Makes me sad for the Denver I used to know.Concludes Mars:
Our once beautiful city has been run into the ground. The big businesses leave for states and cities that want jobs for their citizens, the smaller ones are heading to the burbs, and those that can't afford that are simply shutting down. Our city council needs to worry about things other than banning sodas for kids.Teague Bohlen shared his thoughts about Benny Blanco's closing here. Have opinions of your own? Post a comment or send your thoughts to [email protected].