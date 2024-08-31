Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in August

The closures include some longtime staples, including the Cherry Creek location of Elway's and the original Benny Blanco's. August 31 is the last day for both. Elway's is out because of construction at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center;
the owners of Benny Blanco's, Mike and Holly Martinez, cited increasing rent and an uptick in crime as their reasons for leaving Capitol Hill. Both concepts remain open at other outposts: Elway's has a sibling in Vail as well as licensees downtown and at DIA, while the owners of Benny Blanco's debuted a new pizzeria in Arvada in June.
D Bar in Uptown also closed in August, telling fans it was "just not financially viable" to continue operating there. It still has a location in Central Park as well as one coming to DIA, however.
There's no doubt that many existing restaurants continue to struggle in the current environment. Still, many operators are just getting started.
80s-themed bar on South Broadway called the Delorean and a hidden bar near Union Station dubbed Lincoln's, where all the drinks are just $5, cash only.
The former Tom's Diner, which had a brief run as Tom's Starlight, is open once again under new operators who debuted Champagne Tiger in the space; it promises to be a safe space for all, complete with drag brunches and “bougie rowdy” energy, according to owner and general manager Chris Donato.
The team behind RiNo's Beacon added a second concept nearby. "Beacon is our immersive-art dance bar, and Mockingbird we call our immersive-art lounge," co-owner Robert Champion told Westword.
There's a new Secret Garden in town as well, with the opening of a daytime cafe and evening cocktail bar in the historic Tears-McFarlane House on the edge of Cheesman Park; it's a project several years in the making.
While there are certainly more closures to come — including Stoic & Genuine's last day, slated for September 1 — we don't see the openings slowing down anytime soon. Some to have on your radar: an outpost of Church and Union from Top Chef alum Jamie Lynch and chef Adam Hodgson; Pasque and Stellar Jay at the soon-to-open Populus Hotel at the edge of Civic Center; and another welcome addition to the still-growing bagel scene, Odell's.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed in August*:
OpeningsAjax Downtown, 1899 16th Street
Ambler, 1801 Wewatta Street
Balmer Peak Distillery, 275 South Sheridan Boulevard, Lakewood
Blue Sparrow, 1576 Sherman Street
Caddy Shack Cantina, 9535 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
Champagne Tiger, 601 East Colfax Avenue
Cheba Hut, 7795 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village
The Delorean, 1753 South Broadway
DTC Slice Pizzeria, 8000 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village
Gangnam GT Lounge & Karaoke, 1930 South Havana Street, Aurora
Incantation Brewing, 415 South Cherokee Street
Kaki Bing, 3401 South Broadway, Englewood
Joe Willy's, 1310 South Broadway
Lincoln's Denver, 1801 Wynkoop Street
Little Arthur's, 205 East Seventh Avenue
Luchador Taco & More, 2030 East 28th Avenue
Mecha Noodle Bar, 2801 Walnut Street
Mockingbird, 2737 Larimer Street
Ms. Marji's, 1640 Logan Street
Ollie & Parks, 1210 East 17th Avenue
Queen City Collective Coffee, 1675 Larimer Street
Real Thai Mile High, 12201 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora
Rush Bowls, 3325 28th Street, Boulder
The Secret Garden, 1290 Williams Street
Sizzling Hibachi, 709 West Eighth Avenue
Viva! Mexi Coffee Shop, 4900 East Colfax Avenue
Closures
AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q Steakhouse, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
Benny Blanco's, 616 East 13th Avenue
Churreria de Madrid at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Crêpes’n Crêpes, 1222 Madison Street
D Bar, 494 East 19th Avenue
Elway's, 2500 East First Avenue
Just Be Kitchen, 5370 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Rolling Pin Pizza, 1514 York Street
Taco Choi at Parkside Eatery, 14515 East Alameda Avenue
Under the Sun Pub & Pizza, 627 South Broadway, Boulder
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].