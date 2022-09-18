Feast Returning to McNichols Building on November 3!

Are you hungry for the return of Feast? Westword's annual celebration of the Denver dining scene will be back at the McNichols Building at Civic Center Park on Thursday, November 3, from 7 to 10 p.m.!
Returning to its original in-person format, Feast will fill three floors of the McNichols Building with community, cocktails and culinary creativity. More than three dozen eateries will be on hand, including Matsuhisa, Cattivella Wood-Fired Italian, the Inventing Room Dessert Shop, Roaming Buffalo BBQ, Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, Uchi Denver, Roxy on Broadway, Sugarfire Smokehouse, Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, I.C. Brewhouse and Via Alba.
A $35 general admission ticket will get you unlimited samples of dishes from some of metro Denver's best restaurants, as well as spirited samples of ELVTD Seltzer, Conecuh (Prospero Tequila), Keepers Heart (Irish Whiskey) and Ironton Whiskey/Bourbon. (Bars will be selling full-sized drinks, too). A $60 VIP ticket will get you all of that as well as early admission at 6 p.m., along with a private lounge area.
Tickets are now on sale here. (Fair warning: This event is 21+ only, and prices will go up!)
See you November 3 at Feast, where we'll once again celebrate the dining scene one delicious bite at a time.