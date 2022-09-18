Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Things to Do

Feast Returning to McNichols Building on November 3!

September 18, 2022 10:49AM

Matsuhisa will be back at Feast on November 3.
Matsuhisa will be back at Feast on November 3. Westword Feast
Are you hungry for the return of Feast? Westword's annual celebration of the Denver dining scene will be back at the McNichols Building at Civic Center Park on Thursday, November 3, from 7 to 10 p.m.!

Returning to its original in-person format, Feast will fill three floors of the McNichols Building with community, cocktails and culinary creativity. More than three dozen eateries will be on hand, including Matsuhisa, Cattivella Wood-Fired Italian, the Inventing Room Dessert Shop, Roaming Buffalo BBQ, Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, Uchi Denver, Roxy on Broadway, Sugarfire Smokehouse, Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, I.C. Brewhouse and Via Alba.

A $35 general admission ticket will get you unlimited samples of dishes from some of metro Denver's best restaurants, as well as spirited samples of ELVTD Seltzer, Conecuh (Prospero Tequila), Keepers Heart (Irish Whiskey) and Ironton Whiskey/Bourbon. (Bars will be selling full-sized drinks, too). A $60 VIP ticket will get you all of that as well as early admission at 6 p.m., along with a private lounge area.

Tickets are now on sale here. (Fair warning: This event is 21+ only, and prices will go up!)

See you November 3 at Feast, where we'll once again celebrate the dining scene one delicious bite at a time.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation