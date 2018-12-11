These Five Homebrew Shops Go Beyond Just Selling Supplies

Homebrewing can be an overwhelming hobby to venture into. In the past, homebrew stores were all similar — simple shops where customers could pick up supplies. But today, homebrew stores are much more. Some are engaging gathering places where beer lovers can watch sports on TV, sip beer or even throw a bachelorette party, and many offer classes and demonstrations to up your brewing game. Here are five homebrew supply stores offering more than just barley, hops and brewing equipment.

CO-Brew

1133 Broadway

720-485-4959

At CO-Brew, you can shop for supplies to take home for your own brewing session, or you can actually brew beer on-site using state-of-the-art equipment, which is great for aspiring brewers who live in small apartments or who don’t want to deal with setup and cleanup. The shop also hosts bachelor and bachelorette parties and other groups, so you can brew a batch of beer to commemorate your life's events. Plus, CO-Brew makes its own range of beers that it serves at a small tap room at the back of the shop. Find eight rotating taps of fresh beer along with board games, trivia nights and televised Broncos games.

Quirky Homebrew

425 West 115th Avenue, Northglenn

303-457-3555

At Quirky Homebrew, selection is the focus. In fact, the shop claims to have one of the largest selections of beer-making ingredients in the country, with more than 300 varieties of malt products and 160 types of hops. This allows brewers to come in with a recipe and not have to make substitutions. Many of the goods are hard-to-find rarities, attracting both amateur and professional brewers for that one missing ingredient needed for the perfect brew.

Broadway Brew Supply

4391 South Broadway Avenue, Englewood

303-781-4680

Broadway Brew Supply’s goal is to be a judgement-free zone for customers. Something that sets the shop apart is having a gluten-free expert on the staff to guide brewers who want to create gluten-free beer as well as cider and wine. Colorado-proud winemakers aren't forgotten; grapes here are sourced from Western Slop vineyards instead of California.

Brewmented

900 South Hover, Longmont

720-699-0214

Brewmented wants to be the destination for all beer enthusiasts, not just homebrewers. Housemade brews, as well as guest beers, make up an eclectic, rotating tap list filling fourteen handles. The dog-friendly store hosts a variety of events and speakers in addition to free homebrew classes, tap takeovers, meet-the-brewer nights, women-only gatherings and trivia nights.

Boulder Fermentation Supply

2510 47th Street, Boulder

303-578-0041

Boulder Fermentation Supply is another homebrew store that doubles as a brewery, with BFS on one side, and a craft brewery called VisionQuest on the other. A large variety of beers on tap serves as inspiration for homebrewers, from a dry Irish stout and Belgian dark strong ale to a pineapple-mango Berlinerweisse and a Norwegian IPA. Founders Adam Kandle and Greg Kallfa make sure you can trust their homebrewing advice by serving their own results by the pint.