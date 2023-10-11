Five Points Sour Beer Bar Goed Zuur to Shutter on October 22

When Goed Zuur opened in 2017 in a 120-year-old building in Five Points, it brought something totally new to the local dining scene: a sour beer-focused bar with an intriguing food menu to match.
But after weathering the pandemic and recently saying goodbye to co-owner/chef Anthony Lopiccolo, Goed Zuur is closing for good. Its last service will be on Sunday, October 22.
In a statement, owner John Fayman says: "It is with a heavy heart that I've made the decision to close the restaurant. It has been an amazing ride in the world of mixed fermentation sour ales and we couldn't have come this far without your love and support. We are incredibly grateful to our team and patrons who have made this place so special over the years, and we are consistently amazed at the love and support our community has given us over the years. Please come by and celebrate with us and our team."
"We're going to try to go out in style," says general manager Rick Varroney.
The pandemic and changes to downtown weren't the only challenges that the brewery has faced. A recent shooting outside Goed Zuur left two people dead (a suspect has been arrested), and a power outage forced the restaurant to close for several days. "It's been an uphill battle," Varroney admits. "We have some amazing and unique programs here that are curated with a lot of love, but John is making this call simply because we're not able to succeed where we are."
He continues, "We're all very sad. We've built a really amazing culture and team in this building. My goal now is just to tell everyone how much I appreciate them and do what I can to help them succeed in their next steps."
Goed Zuur is located at 2801 Welton Street and will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through October 22. For more information, visit goedzuur.com.