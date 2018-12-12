Chef Goes From Sandwiches to Hot Sauce With Coopers Small Batch

Old South Pearl Street's restaurant scene is undergoing an upheaval, with Chook, Hoja and Tokyo Premium Bakery all opening this fall and Makan Malaysian Cafe being replaced with Quiero Arepas in the spring. Platt Park residents with longer memories may recall other changes, too. In 2012 a favorite neighborhood sandwich shop called the Crushery closed at 1759 South Pearl and the space became Sexy Pizza. The combination of craveable pressed sandwiches and liquid nitrogen ice cream made for a memorable lunch experience that many neighbors were sad to see go.

The Crushery was owned by chef John Davidson and his wife, Michelle. While the sandwich shop was still open, John created a line of hot sauces to complement his food, and Michelle sold the sauces at farmers' markets. But while the Crushery is long gone, the sauce lives on; John and Michelle rebranded their sauces this year and launched Cooper's Small Batch Hot Sauce, a Denver company with six different flavors, some of which are unique on the market.