Frank & Roze Debuts This Month at New 9th + CO Development

If not for the street sign, this intersection could easily be mistaken for downtown.

As you stand on the sidewalk outside Frank & Roze Coffee Company, a new breakfast, lunch and dinner cafe that will open this Friday, November 22, at the corner of East Ninth Avenue and Albion Street, the first thing you may wonder is, "Where the hell am I?"

Because up until recently, the entire neighborhood was a warren of health-care buildings, medical-school classrooms and student housing. Now modern apartments and condos are springing up at an alarming rate and the streets are clogged with construction vehicles, mud and road cones. But the gleaming new Frank & Roze, only the second retail business to open in the new 9th + CO development, gives a glimpse into what the future holds for neighbors once the construction dust clears.

The all-day cafe is the project of Brenda Godfrey and Frank Sica, two coffee, food and beverage industry veterans, along with chef Tom Coohill of Coohills downtown, who is consulting on the food menu. "We view this as an opportunity to be an all-day hangout," Godfrey explains.

EXPAND Mark Antonation

To that end, Frank & Roze will kick things off with housemade pastries, breakfast sandwiches and other light morning fare to go along with espresso drinks made with a proprietary coffee blend. Cold brew and nitro coffee drinks will also be part of the program, with flavored syrups made in-house.

For lunch and dinner, there will be tartines and toasts, salads, sandwiches and small plates. Sica notes that many of the menu items are built for customers to take out, though a comfortable lounge area takes up about a third of the floor space for those who want to relax over one of several rotating wines by the glass or six beers on tap. The sunny space with high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows has room for about sixty guests inside, and additional patio seating will be added in the spring.

Frank & Roze is located at 4097 East Ninth Avenue and will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.