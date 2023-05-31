Free Chipotle, Denver (Chicken) Nuggets and More NBA Finals Food and Drink Specials

The whole city is swept up in Nuggets-mania as the NBA finals get underway on June 1. We've already rounded up the best sports bars to catch the game, but if you're hungry for more than a Nugs win, here are the best deals and specials as the team vies for its first-ever NBA championship:
Chipotle
Multiple locations
This Denver-born burrito chain is rooting for the home team with an offer called "When They Hit a Three, Burritos Are Free." So when any Denver Nuggets player in the series hits a three-pointer, Chipotle will drop a text-to-win code via Twitter @ChipotleTweets. The first 300 fans to text the designated code to 888222 will receive a free entree from Chipotle. The brand will give away up to 10,500 free entrees per game.
Fat Sully's
Multiple locations
During every Nuggets finals game, all Fat Sully's locations will be serving $3 shots of Fireball. You can also get the Jokic Triple Double Deal: a two-topping slice, a Breckenridge Brewery beer of your choice and a Fireball shot for $12. In addition, the Colfax Avenue, Tennyson Street, South Broadway and Colorado Springs locations will have a Breckenridge Brewery tap takeover until the end of the finals. You can also win a Never Summer snowboard at giveaways that will be hosted at the Colfax spot during game one and the South Broadway outpost during game two on Sunday, June 4.
McGregor Square
1901 Wazee Street
Cheer on the Nuggets at McGregor Square; starting at 4 p.m. June 1, you can sip on drinks from the bars in the plaza or head into Milepost Zero for more food and beverage options. There will be a live DJ playing an hour before the game and at halftime. The event is standing room only, 21+; tickets are $30. The Rally Hotel and Tom's Watch Bar are also hosting 21+ watch parties that are more private and pricey at $80 a head.
Adobo
3109 Federal Boulevard
Adobo chef/owner Blaine Baggao is teaming up with Eats by E for a watch party/pop-up dinner on June 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets, $60, include a welcome beverage of your choice and a five-course meal of Filipino-inspired dishes like shrimp and chicken lumpia and kare kare miso chicken wings.
Tap & Burger
Multiple locations
Chef Carrie Baird, who heads up the culinary program for all four Tap & Burger locations (Highland, DTC, Sloan's Lake and Westminster), "said we must have Denver (Chicken) Nuggets, and so it's done!" says the restaurant group, so head in for a four-piece with Heat sauce (half sweet chili and half Buffalo) with fries for $10. The deal will be offered during the games. You can also score a beer-and-shot combo of Jim Beam and Odell Tap That lager for $10. The Highland outpost is doing a mini tap takeover with Avery Brewing during the playoffs as well.
