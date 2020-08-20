Pizzeria Locale and Gelato Boy Open at 9th & Colorado Development

The big plans for the 9th & Colorado development — multiple restaurants, an AMC movie theater — have been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, but two openings this week will give neighbors new options. And those two options — pizza and gelato — happen to go great together, at least as far as Italians are concerned.

Pizzeria Locale launches its fourth Denver restaurant at 895 Albion Street today (Thursday, August 20). The eatery bills itself as "neighborhood Neapolitan" and was founded in 2013 by Bobby Stuckey and Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, who also own Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder, as a fast-casual version of the more upscale Pizzeria Locale they opened in Boulder in 2011. The newest member of the family boasts many of the same elements that have made the first three locations successful: affordably priced pizzas, a dedication to fresh ingredients, and a bright and modern interior with art from Colorado photographer Dave Woody and muralist Pat Milbery, whose latest creation draws inspiration from the Denver Botanic Gardens nearby. There are also original creations from the nonprofit Access Gallery.

If you buy a pizza today (between now and 9 p.m.), Pizzeria Locale will also send a pizza to essential healthcare workers as part of its Buy a Pizza, Give a Pizza program in conjunction with Rose Medical Center. But if you can't make it today, there will be another fundraiser on Monday, August 31, for the restaurant's grand opening, when 33 percent of sales will be donated to Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Food Insecurity Council. Visit the Pizzeria Locale website for details on hours, locations, phone numbers and takeout and delivery options.

This Colorado peach gelato is waiting for you at the 9th & Colorado development. Courtesy of Gelato Boy

After noshing on Neapolitan-style pizza, you'll be able to cap off your meal with gelato from Gelato Boy, at 4044 East Eighth Place, starting tomorrow (Friday, August 21). Boulder-based Gelato Boy operates three other shops in Denver and Boulder, and also sells pints at Whole Foods Markets and Natural Grocers locations along the Front Range.

Bryce and Giulia Licht opened their first shop, Fior di Latte, in Boulder before changing the name of the company with the expansion to Denver two years ago. For a fresh, late-summer treat, look for Gelato Boy's seasonal Colorado peach gelato, made this year with Western Slope peaches from Ela Family Farms. In fact, grab a couple of scoops, because the new shop is running a two-for-one deal on opening day.

Starting tomorrow, the 9th & Colorado Gelato Boy will be open from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 to 9 o.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.