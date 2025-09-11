 German Street Food Spot Is Latest LoHi Food Hall Addition | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

German-Style Döner Kebab Stars at Avanti's Newest Addition

Berliner Haus recently moved into the LoHi food hall, and it takes this popular German street food seriously.
September 11, 2025
Image: Döner kebab
The traditional beef and lamb döner kebab is a must-order. Molly Martin
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

There have been some changes at Avanti's Denver location at 3200 Pecos Street this year. In March, it introduced three new food stalls after a remodel of its first floor, and in June, it brought back brunch.

Now, there's another fresh addition to its lineup, and it serves something that you can't find anywhere else in the metro area: Berlin-style döner kebab.

Berliner Haus has moved into the stall that was occupied by Bowls by KO, which recently "graduated" from the food incubator and is opening a standalone brick-and-mortar near Sloan's Lake.

The Berliner Haus concept debuted at last year's Christkindlmarket and was a quick hit, says owner Niko Diamantopoulo. So much so that he ended up spending the rest of the winter building out his Berliner Haus food truck, which has also proven to be popular. Then in June, Diamantopoulo got an unexpected email from Avanti's director of operations, Travis Christ, who'd tried Berliner Haus's döner kebab, liked what he tasted and offered the concept a space in the food hall.
click to enlarge berliner haus food stall
Berliner Haus moved into the stall previously occupied by Bowls by KO.
Molly Martin
"People at the market and the food truck are always asking, 'Where can we find you full-time?' And now they can find us [at Avanti] every day," says Diamantopoulo.

Though he grew up in Greece, Diamantopoulo spent a lot of time in Germany. "Ever since I was a teenager, we'd go skateboarding in Berlin and then eat döner kebabs," he notes, so he has a passion for making them right.

While döner kebab's roots are Turkish, its popularity has soared in Germany, where it's "the number one selling street food," Diamantopoulo notes. These days, it's sold all over Europe, but it's very difficult to find in the U.S.

It's taken a lot of testing to get Berliner Haus's döner kebab just right, and a lot of research to track down one of the key components: pide bread, which is sort of like a pita complete with a pocket, but with the chew of a good pizza crust. Diamantopoulo gets his shipped fresh from a bakery in New York weekly. "You cannot make this bread in Colorado because of the altitude," he notes. "You can't get the air pockets right."

Also key: "Fresh ingredients," Diamantopoulo says. "There is no cutting corners in a döner kebab. The meat we use, for example, isn't gyro meat. This is real döner meat, so it's 70 percent beef and 30 percent actual layers of leg of lamb that then emulsifies into the meat as it cooks," on the rotating spit.

"The third important component is the consistency of the sauces," he continues, which includes a white garlic sauce and a curry-spiced red chili sauce. "Once you mix those two together, it makes the spicy sauce more mild and then tangy sauce more spicy, so it's a good balance."
click to enlarge grazing board
The Mediterranean Grazing Board includes whipped feta-stuffed dates, dolma, grilled haloumi and more.
Molly Martin
The hefty sandwiches ($15 for lamb/beef or $14 for chicken or falafel) are a feast on their own, but Berliner Haus's offerings don't stop there. Its menu includes a trio of Mediterranean-inspired shareables, including a trio of dips ($14), falafel bites with hummus ($8) and a Mediterranean Grazing Board ($13 for a small and $17 for a large) filled with goodies like whipped feta-stuffed dates and grilled halloumi cheese.

Diners can also opt for döner boxes with rice, salad or fries as the base ($15). For dessert, dig into house made baklava ($6), fried bread with honey ($5) or a decadent custard pie ($7).

Diamantopoulo plans to continue running his food truck and serving from a tent at events, including this year's Christkindlmarket at its new location at Auraria, while his director of operations, Jason White, will oversee the Avanti stall.

"It's crazy because it's a Turkish food that became popular in Germany in the '70s and is now being sold by a Greek guy in the States," Diamantopoulo concludes. We'd say it's just crazy delicious.

Berliner Haus is located on the first floor at Avanti at 3200 North Pecos Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday,  10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit avantifandb.com/denver-berliner-haus.
Image: Molly Martin
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
[email protected]
Instagram
TikTok
A message from Molly Martin: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Denver’s evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Westbound &amp; Down Announces Plans to Open Wheat Ridge Tasting Room

Beer & Breweries

Westbound & Down Announces Plans to Open Wheat Ridge Tasting Room

By Gabe Toth
Image: Two Colorado Spots Ranked Among 50 Best Restaurants in U.S.

Awards & Accolades

Two Colorado Spots Ranked Among 50 Best Restaurants in U.S.

By Molly Martin
Image: Denver Lands New F1 Simulator Arcade Bar in RiNo

Openings & Closings

Denver Lands New F1 Simulator Arcade Bar in RiNo

By Molly Martin
Image: Outside Pizza Opens This Week Inside Cerebral Brewing West Highland

Food Trucks

Outside Pizza Opens This Week Inside Cerebral Brewing West Highland

By Molly Martin
Image: Prost! Colorado Celebrates Oktoberfest...in September!

Events

Prost! Colorado Celebrates Oktoberfest...in September!

By Cynthia Barnes
Image: Eat Up Havana: Katsu Ramen Is The Real Deal

Global Cuisine

Eat Up Havana: Katsu Ramen Is The Real Deal

By Antony Bruno
Image: Denver Lands New F1 Simulator Arcade Bar in RiNo

Openings & Closings

Denver Lands New F1 Simulator Arcade Bar in RiNo

By Molly Martin
Image: Westbound &amp; Down Announces Plans to Open Wheat Ridge Tasting Room

Beer & Breweries

Westbound & Down Announces Plans to Open Wheat Ridge Tasting Room

By Gabe Toth
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation