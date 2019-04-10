Glazed & Confuzed Comes to Broadway Market

Broadway Market has been bursting at the seams with lunch and dinner customers since opening at 950 Broadway on February 22. But breakfast has been limited to a small, if tasty, selection from Maria Empanada, Logan House Coffee and Wonder Press. But breakfast seekers with a sweet tooth can now indulge their morning cravings: Glazed & Confuzed has landed at the food hall.

The east-side doughnut maker starts selling its crazy confections this morning at 7 a.m. and will continue in soft-opening mode for the next couple of weeks, bringing in fresh doughnuts at 7 a.m. and selling until 3 p.m. or whenever they run out. After that, the company expects to expand hours until 9 p.m. nightly.

Glazed & Confuzed was founded by Josh Schwab as a mobile doughnut kitchen, gaining a cult following around town before opening a brick-and-mortar on Leetsdale Avenue in 2013. In 2017, Schwab moved his service counter to the Stanley Marketplace (while the doughnut-making happens primarily in a separate commissary kitchen), giving Aurora a reason to wake up early.

Now Capitol Hill and the Golden Triangle will get to experience the joys of doughnuts topped with maple and bacon, doughnuts that mimic Samoa cookies, and banana-bread doughnuts topped with chocolate chips and salted caramel, to name just a few flavors. Once Schwab figures out the demand to dial in the daily doughnut delivery, he also plans to add a pre-order and curbside pickup option (so in your rush to grab your bag, don't forget that this section of Broadway is one-way southbound).

After Broadway Market, Glazed & Confuzed is also targeting the Denver Tech Center for a doughnut invasion.