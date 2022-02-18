Every Golf Bar Open Now or Coming Soon to Denver

click to enlarge Urban Putt is for adults only after 8 p.m. Brittni Bell

RiNo Country Club is located in the former home of Rebel.

The interest in the sport of golf is rapidly rising — the National Golf Foundation’s research shows overall golf participation increased by 600,000 last year — which is translating to more golf-related bars around Denver.Ry Hawley, co-owner of Stick and Feather, opening later this year, says the goal of his golf bar is to make the game more accessible. Hawley believes having golf in a more relaxed and social setting can bring people to the sport who otherwise may not have played. “It’s a great game for everyone to enjoy, and we can help show that to people,” he says.Golf is also a great way for people to bond. “We’ve always said that our favorite part of the game is that it fosters friendships,” adds Hawley, who is opening Stick and Feather with three friends and fellow golf enthusiasts. Plus, the golf bar setup allows for the option of playing for one or two hours instead of all day, and to play year-round, no matter the weather.“I think these days people are looking more and more for unique activities you can enjoy with or without a cocktail,” says Kete Blonigen, the event manager of Urban Putt. “It’s more fun to have a drink with a friend while you are playing a game that you don’t have to take too seriously.”The GC Lounge, which opened in December 2021, offers tee times for an indoor golf experience, along with a kitchen and full bar. Four TrackMan golf simulators allow guests to play on bucket-list golf courses around the country, including Pebble Beach, Primland and PGA National. Options on the eclectic food menu range from salads, appetizers and burgers to hearty comfort foods such as vegetarian Bolognese and twelve-hour braised short ribs. The drink menu consists of a variety of cocktails, beer and wine.Urban Putt isn’t the mini-golf you played as a kid. The two nine-hole mini-golf courses are a mix of digital technology and Rube Goldberg-style mechanical wizardry, says Blonigen, making the courses as interactive as possible for guests as they encounter intricate machinery — motors, gears, vacuums and even a periscope that shoots out golf balls. A full bar and food like pizza, sandwiches and shareables are available, along with a kids' menu (though Urban Putt is 21-and-up after 8 p.m.).Probably the most well-known of the bunch, TopGolf offers climate-control hitting bays with televisions in each. The high-tech balls score themselves while you’re aiming at outfield targets. Both locations have three floors, a rooftop terrace with fire pits, pub food and a drink menu.The South Broadway Country Club is part indoor golf instruction facility and part full-service cocktail bar. Both locations include golf lessons (thirty minutes or one hour) by appointment, simulator rentals and a full-service cocktail bar with beer, wine and golf-inspired cocktails like the Scotch-based Hole in One. The TrackMan course library includes 125 of the world’s most famous golf courses.The pub-like Back Nine is located in what used to be the music venue at The Walnut Room in RiNo. The space now features two virtual golf bays with Trackman 4 technology. The team has partnered with Bear Creek Distillery for golf inspired cocktails, including The Hole in One made with bourbon and the Azalea with vodka, pineapple juice, lemon juice and grenadine. It also features an eclectic tap list and a food menu with sandwiches and build-your-own pizzas with both traditional and creative toppings.When four avid golfers and friends decided they wanted to make golf more accessible to everyone, the idea for Stick & Feather was born. The 6,000-square-foot space in the up-and-coming York Street Yards development will iclude golf simulators that allow guests to play almost any course in the world, along with GCQuad sensors and non-golf fun such as a large patio, pool table, board games and shuffleboard table. There will also be a Gatsby-inspired bar and lounge with plenty of space for conversation.The 5,200-square-foot Local Drive will have three standard golf simulators and two oversized options with larger screens, as well as a full bar and plenty of comfortable couch seating for a lounge feel. “The space is designed to be warm and welcoming,” says co-owner Joe Lynch. Lynch feels the space is for everyone, whether they love golf or just love a good cocktail, and is a great option for large parties and corporate events. The name “local” will translate into an emphasis on Colorado breweries, distilleries and wineries, with a goal of at least 80 percent local products served. The Local Drive will also offer a portable TrackMan golf simulator that can be delivered to any event.From Josh Schmitz, the owner of horror-themed bar Slashers on East Colfax Avenue, Rino Country Club will be a spin on the classic country club atmosphere with a mini-golf party bar. A $10 annual membership fee will allow you to play on the nine-hole putt-putt course for free any time you purchase a drink, such as a Spiked John Daly. The course will be located outside, along with a beer garden and patio, while inside there will be a full bar and a simple food menu of burgers, chili dogs, chips and salads.One Shot Back will feature top-of-the-line golf simulator technology — two TrackMan simulators that offer a range of courses and games for golfers of every skill level to enjoy. Golf-inspired cocktails include the Masters made with Maker's Mark, peach schnapps, creme de cassis and lemon; and the Hole in One, a mix of bourbon, Amaro Montenegro, coffee syrup and chocolate bitters.Puttshack, which has locations in Chicago and Atlanta, will bring its upscale, tech-infused mini-golf experience to Denver. The 24,500-square-foot, one-floor space will have four custom-made mini-golf courses with Trackaball technology, which includes automated scoring, the opportunity for bonus points, and interactive games at each hole. There will also be a full cocktail bar and a large, globally inspired food menu that includes vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free items.