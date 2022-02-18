Every Golf and Putt-Putt Bar in Denver

If you enjoy holding a golf club as much as a good cocktail, you're in luck. Denver's golf-bar scene has grown rapidly in the last few years.
Those who love the traditional game can head to a spot decked out with simulators where they can work on their swing. There are also a trio of mini-golf courses that double as bars, including two massive indoor options: Puttshack, which will open on May 26 in RiNo; and Urban Putt — though it's about to be closed while it's transformed into another brand, Holey Moley, after being purchased by an Australian outfit.
Ready to practice your drive or putt for that hole-in-one while imbibing? Here's every golf (and mini-golf) bar in Denver:
The GC Lounge
1210 East 17th Avenue
303-954-8530
The GC Lounge, which opened in December 2021, offers tee times for an indoor golf experience, along with a kitchen and full bar. Four TrackMan golf simulators allow guests to play on bucket-list golf courses around the country, including Pebble Beach, Primland and PGA National. Options on the eclectic food menu range from salads, appetizers and burgers to hearty comfort foods such as vegetarian Bolognese and twelve-hour braised short ribs. The drink menu includes a variety of cocktails, beer and wine.
The Local Drive
3503 Brighton Boulevard
720-672-2802
The 5,200-square-foot Local Drive has three standard golf simulators and two oversized options with larger screens, as well as a full bar and plenty of comfortable couch seating for a lounge feel. “The space is designed to be warm and welcoming,” says co-owner Joe Lynch, who adds that the space is for everyone, whether they love golf or just a good cocktail, and is a great option for large parties and corporate events. At the bar, the name “local” translates to an emphasis on Colorado breweries, distilleries and wineries, with a goal of at least 80 percent local products served. The Local Drive also offers a portable TrackMan golf simulator that can be delivered to any event.
Urban Putt
1201 18th Street
720-360-3020
This indoor mini golf haven that opened in the former Spaghetti Factory space in 2018 is about to get a major makeover following its sale to new owners. In June, the location will close and undergo renovations, including adding a third course, before reopening as Holey Moley. In the meantime, you can still go play a round: Reservations are available for dining, but golf is walk-in only, and the venue is 21+ only after 8 p.m.
Topgolf
16011 Grant Street, Thornton
303-785-6350
10601 East Easter Avenue, Centennial
720-880-3151
Probably the most well known of the bunch, Topgolf offers climate-controlled hitting bays with televisions in each. The high-tech balls score themselves while you’re aiming at outfield targets. Both locations have three floors, a rooftop terrace with fire pits, pub food and a big drink menu.
The South Broadway Country Club
2265 South Broadway
720-389-7811
4200 Tennyson Street
720-398-9799
The South Broadway Country Club is part indoor golf instruction facility and part full-service cocktail bar with beer, wine and golf-inspired cocktails, including the Scotch-based Hole in One. Both locations offer golf lessons (thirty minutes or one hour) by appointment, simulator rentals and a TrackMan course library with 125 of the world’s most famous golf courses. At the Tennyson Street outpost, you can also grab libations in the upstairs bar, the Crow's Nest.
The Back Nine
3131 Walnut Street
720-683-0284
The pub-like Back Nine is located in what used to be the music area at the Walnut Room in RiNo. The space now features two virtual golf bays with Trackman 4 technology. The team has partnered with Bear Creek Distillery for golf-inspired cocktails, including the bourbon-based Hole in One and the Azalea, with vodka, pineapple juice, lemon juice and grenadine. The bar also has an eclectic tap list and a food menu with sandwiches and build-your-own pizzas with both traditional and creative toppings.
Stick & Feather Golf Bar & Lounge
3851 Steele Street
720-900-2292
When four avid golfers and friends decided they wanted to make golf more accessible to everyone, the idea for Stick & Feather was born. The 6,000-square-foot space in the up-and-coming York Street Yards development includes golf simulators that allow guests to play almost any course in the world, along with GCQuad sensors. There's also non-golf fun with a large patio, a pool table, board games and shuffleboard, as well as a Gatsby-inspired bar and lounge with plenty of space for conversation.
Rino Country Club
3763 Wynkoop Street
Handsome Boys Hospitality, which also owns the horror-themed Slashers and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-themed Casey Jones, among other spots, added this bar complete with a nine-hole mini golf course in May 2022. It's a great place to pre-game for shows at Mission Ballroom, thanks to its solid drink specials; you can also grub at Dalton’s, the walk-up window inside that slings one of the best burgers in town. Pay per game, or opt for a no-brainer of a deal: a lifetime membership for $10.
One Shot Back
2134 Curtis Street
720-524-6353
One Shot Back features top-of-the-line golf simulator technology — two TrackMan simulators that offer a range of courses and games for golfers of every skill level to enjoy. Golf-inspired cocktails include the Masters, made with Maker's Mark, peach schnapps, creme de cassis and lemon; and the Hole in One, a mix of bourbon, Amaro Montenegro, coffee syrup and chocolate bitters.
Puttshack
2813 Blake Street
Opening May 26
Puttshack, which has locations in Chicago and Atlanta, will bring its upscale, tech-infused mini-golf experience to Denver just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The 24,500-square-foot, one-floor space will have four custom-made mini golf courses with Trackaball technology, which includes automated scoring, the opportunity for bonus points, and interactive games at each hole. There will also be a full cocktail bar and a large, globally inspired food menu that includes vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free items.