 Green Chile in Denver Is a Hot Topic
Comment of the Day

Reader: If You Leave Denver, You'll Miss the Green Chile!

Our list of favorite spots for green chile inspired another hot debate!
October 15, 2023
Green chile at Chakas
Green chile at Chakas Molly Martin
No food debate in Colorado is hotter than the argument that ensues when someone brings up green chile. Some people are loyal only to the version made in New Mexico, where Hatch chiles reign supreme. But Colorado has its own style, as well as a loyalty to chiles from Pueblo, which many consider to be meatier and more flavorful than the Hatch variety.

From saucier varieties to more stew-like options, from those that take their cues from Santa Fe to those that developed into a unique Den-Mex brew, we sampled the goods from restaurants across the metro area, then served up a list of our favorite spots for green chile in Denver last week.

In comments on the Westword Facebook page, readers dished up plenty of their own opinions. Where was Westrail Tap & Grill? Apple Ridge Cafe? James went further afield, saying: 
They all pale in comparison to the Sunset Bar and Grill in Pueblo. The green chile slopper is incredible!
Others agreed with our picks. Says Gabriel: 
The best green chile is at Efrain's Lafayette!
Notes April:
El Taco de Mexico is the best!
Adds David: 
La Loma hands down. Grandma Mendoza's secret recipe is the bomb. Housemade tortillas accompanying are 🔥 . Best just to order the steak fajitas which are served with all the above, plus- the only place I've ever been asked how you'd like the steak cooked (medium rare is ideal).

Offers Eric:
Thank you!!!!! Brewery Bar II is the best. Special relleno crispy 1/2 & 1/2. I usually get two. 
Notes Brian:
Love that Brewery Bar is back and Chakas! You all do come out to southeast Denver after all!
Responds Peter:
Green chile in Denver is awful. So watered down and bland.
Suggests Joy: 
You'll never realize how much you love Denver's green chile until you have to move out of Colorado. I'm going through withdrawal.
Adds Fran:
 I had to move to the East Coast, and I crave green chile every day. Please freeze some and mail it to me! I'll take anything on this list.
Where do you get the best green chile in metro Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
