Lunch Break: Searching for a Good Sandwich Near the 16th Street Mall

The food scene in the Mile High is hot, but sandwich options for downtown workers are lacking.
December 5, 2023
Heidi's is a locally-born chain that serves a solid sandwich.
Heidi's is a locally-born chain that serves a solid sandwich. Kristin Pazulski
While some people are still working from home, many are back in the office, which means the lunch break is making a big comeback, too. For those working near the 16th Street Mall, options for a solid meal at a good price from a local spot are getting easier to come by (even if you have to navigate the ongoing construction to reach them). But this week, we're hungry for more sandwich options in this part of town.

When we set out a few weeks ago to find a favorite downtown deli, we were not expecting to come up empty-handed. But here we are, with nary a good sandwich to strongly recommend.

To be clear, this search was based on a narrow definition of downtown, as office workers on break often don't want to traverse ten-plus blocks, even with the free mall shuttle on 17th and 15th Streets. There are plenty of sandwiches being slung outside of downtown to praise — check out our list of the ten best sandwich shops in the metro area for inspiration.

Near downtown, we love Duke's Good Sandwiches and Little Bodega in Five Points, Leven Deli in the Golden Triangle and Curtis Park Deli. If you're closer to Union Station, we're also fans of all-day cafe Little Finch. But within the bounds of the tall buildings where office workers try to escape the fluorescent lights at least once a day, the selection is disappointing.

Visits to various delis and sandwich shops left us with soggy bread, thin lunch meats layered with limp lettuce, a chicken salad tasting largely of mayo, poor service and a questionably clean dining area.
Heidi's Brooklyn Deli approaches a good Italian sandwich.
That being said, if you must have a sandwich for lunch downtown, the options at Heidi's Brooklyn Deli located on the ground floor of the 17th Street Plaza building facing Lawrence Street will at least not make you sad.

Despite the name, Heidi's was born in Denver. The chain got its start in 1994 as a bagel and ice cream shop founded by New York transplants who couldn't find a good sandwich in the Mile High. Since then, franchised locations have popped up in Nevada, Arizona, South Dakota, Wyoming and Maine. There are seven locations in Colorado, including one in Terminal B at DIA, and two more are opening soon in Parker and Wheat Ridge.

The dining area at Heidi's downtown location is cozy and classic with a few quirks that reveal a thoughtful design, like the silver edging on the tables that make them look like retro kitchen tables, and the poem that greets the line of patrons (which is nearly always out the door at lunch time): "If you see a line / It's worth the wait, / We'll move you fast, / the food is great!"

They are right, it does move fast.
At lunchtime, the line at Heidi's Brooklyn Deli is always long, but it moves fast.
What's for lunch: The sandwich menu at Heidi's includes all the usual staples, plus a few specialties and a generous daily soup selection — up to six varieties in the winter months.

There are a number of New York-themed offerings like the Hell's Kitchen (egg salad, bacon, Swiss, avocado and Cajun sauce) and the Transported New Yorker (Italian meats, ham, avocado and Cajun sauce). The deli also serves a pastrami on rye, hot corned beef and an Italian sausage and pepper sandwich. There's a hot and cold Italian and a French Dip as well, plus a turkey club and a BLT. Most sandwiches cost between $8 and $12, though there are some super budget-friendly choices, like the grilled cheese for $5.25 and a PB&J for $5.95.

Heidi's makes its own bread daily, offering choices like marbled rye, pumpernickel, Italian rolls, wheat, sourdough and ciabatta. There are pescatarian and veggie options, too, plus wraps and salads. The $10.99 combo is a great go-to and includes any half sandwich paired with a soup or salad plus a side (chips, coleslaw or potato salad) and a pickle. Heidi's also has a breakfast menu, including bagel sandwiches, a breakfast burrito and lox.

The beauty of Heidi's is that it provides a quality, quick lunch with an extensive menu to select from, which is helpful if you're with co-workers. But we're still searching for a deli within walking distance that piles meat high with crisp veggies on sturdy bread.
Max Market has a decent deli and is a quick stop for grocery essentials
Similar spots nearby: The close second for a decent sandwich downtown is Max Market, at 2080 Lawrence Street. The deli menu includes hot and cold sandwiches, typical sides, and a soup and half-sandwich combo. It also has the benefit of being a convenience store with a small selection of fresh foods like veggies, milk and eggs, plus snacks, pantry items and beer and wine.

Heidi's Brooklyn Deli is located at 1225 17th Street and is open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. For more information, visit heidisbrooklyndeli.com.
