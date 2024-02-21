Hey Kiddo Would Like Its Michelin Award Returned After It Was Swiped on Sunday

A February 20 Instagram post from Hey Kiddo begins, "Calling all detectives!"
Last September, the Id Est Hospitality group had a huge night when the first Colorado Michelin Guide honored four of its restaurants. The Wolf's Tailor and Brutø each got one star, plus a green star for sustainability; Basta and Hey Kiddo were both named to the recommended list.
The recognition comes with some hardware, and during service on Sunday, February 18, someone swiped Hey Kiddo's Michelin accolade, which had been displayed at the front bar closest to the community table. "We are closed on Monday so we didn’t notice until yesterday that it was missing," the restaurant notes.
Though management has been looking at security videos, there are no leads yet. "We understand that mistakes happen, and we hold no ill will towards the individual responsible. Our only desire is to see the award safely returned to its rightful place at Hey Kiddo," the post adds. "We want to assure the person who took the award that no questions will be asked upon its return. Instead, we would like to extend an invitation to join us for a drink, where we can celebrate its safe return together."
In comments on the Instagram post, fans of Hey Kiddo have expressed dismay about the situation, including state Representative Leslie Herod. "Oh no! Why would someone do that?" she asks.
Hey Kiddo's mantra is "good and fun," and this latest development is neither. But if the award is returned, perhaps we'll get a good and fun story out of it.