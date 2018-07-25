Hop on the Brewhop Trolley for a Beery Boulder County Experience

Longmont is long on craft breweries, but they're spread out enough that a walking or cycling bar tour would prove a little exhausting. The Brewhop Trolley allows for all of the fun of exploring breweries, but without the hassle of getting from point A to point B. The hop-on, hop-off service, started by Longmont native David Lewis, lets you explore breweries, distilleries, and even a cidery in the Boulder County town.

For only $15, you can jump on at any one of thirteen stops. Hop off at whichever place you want to visit, and stay as long as you want. The trolley comes around about once an hour to pick up riders to head to the next spot. If there’s something you want to skip, just stay on board until you’re ready to stop.

Brewery stops include 300 Suns Brewing, Wibby Brewing, Pumphouse Brewery, Longs Peak Pub & Tap House, Shoes & Brews, Grossen Bart Brewery, Bootstrap Brewing, Left Hand Brewery and the Tasty Weasel by Oskar Blues. You’ll also swing by St. Vrain Cidery, Longtucky Spirits and Anvil Distillery.