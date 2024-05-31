Hot Shot Coffee Debuts Inside New Event Space Dry Clean Only

click to enlarge Hot Shot's specials are inspired by places around the world. Jeff Fierberg

One of the newest additions to the Denver coffee scene is now pouring inside Dry Clean Only, at 3358 York Street. Hot Shot Coffee celebrated its grand opening earlier this month, adding a new caffeine-fix option to the Clayton and Cole neighborhoods.Dry Clean Only isn't a dry cleaner — anymore, at least. The former tenant was a dry cleaner, but the building sat vacant for fourteen years until three friends joined forces to transform it into an event space. Denverites and entrepreneurs Jeff Fierberg, Sky Armstrong and Jack Ricci have collaborated on business ventures before, but this one is particularly special because Fierberg and Armstrong both live in the neighborhood themselves.Although none had previous coffee experience, the trio has worked in hospitality for years in varying capacities, and "all of us love coffee very, very much," says Fierberg, who took the lead on running the cafe. A photographer who specializes in food and beverage images, Fierberg has been around the industry for years and used his experiences to create a rotating seasonal menu inspired by his travels.Many cafes feature specials for spring, summer, winter and fall, but Hot Shot does things a little differently. "We tend to pick locations based on seasonality," Fierberg notes, but it's rooted in different places around the world.Currently, the geographically focused menu includes three beverages inspired by Mexico City: a hibiscus cold brew with homemade hibiscus syrup mixed into housemade cold brew; a limon espresso tonic; and a café de olla flavored latte that includes orange and baking spices like clove and cinnamon.A hot shot is slang for a double shot of espresso, which is, of course, a staple on the menu in addition to standard coffee fare, Dis Burritos and Rebel Bread pastries."The coffee shop is part of a much larger community space," says Fierberg. Hot Shot occupies just a portion of the 6,500-square-foot building and has seats for 26 indoors and 28 on the dog-friendly patio. There's also wi-fi and plenty of outlets to keep your phone and laptop charged. "We are looking to be a gathering space," says Fierberg. "We like it when there are people talking and chilling and working."Dry Clean Only hosts both private and public events ranging from baby showers to weddings and ticketed shows like comedy and movies, all with a focus on community activation."To come in and make it for the neighborhood is something we’re exceptionally proud of," says Fierberg.