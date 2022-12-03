Support Us

Host a Christmas Cookie Exchange With These Tips From Familystyle Food

December 3, 2022 5:55AM

Festive cookies are the heart of the holiday season.
The holiday season is a time for sharing laughter with friends and family, and there's no better way to get a smile out of everyone from your grumpy co-worker to your favorite aunt than with a batch of homemade cookies.

A cookie exchange is a great alternative to a potluck lunch if you're planning a get-together with friends, family, or co-workers. After all, would you rather spend a few hours enjoying gingerbread men and chocolate chip cookies or trying to act like your sister's seven-layer bean dip is edible?

Westword recipe partner Familystyle Food's Karen Tedesco has shared some tips to ensure your cookie exchange is fun and festive. The site also has dozens of easy cookie recipes that you can use, including directions on how to make delicious hazelnut chocolate snowballs.

Tedesco recommends making cookies that aren't too fragile so they won't fall apart during transport. "Think crunchy biscotti, shortbread or bar cookies," she says.

Before your fellow cookie monsters arrive, set up a buffet-like packing station with cardboard bakery boxes, sturdy paper plates or takeout containers so everyone can take home an assortment of cookies. Make sure to have plastic wrap, tape or twine handy to secure the precious packages.

Suggest that each guest bring about two to three dozen cookies. Try to invite twelve or more people to make the party festive and to ensure that each guest leaves the cookie exchange with plenty of cookies.

The cookies can be paired with a hot cocoa station, coffee, tea or mulled wine.

Check out our Familystyle Food page for more holiday inspiration and recipes for all seasons of the year. 
