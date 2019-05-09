Morning Collective Owner Debuts New All-Day Taco Concept Today

"We're not trying to be a Mexican restaurant," says Zack Stock, owner of Huevos Tacos, which opens today at 2160 South Broadway, in place of Morning Collective (which Stock also operated). "There are plenty of great Mexican places in town doing great food, and we don't want to take anything away from them."

So, yeah, Huevos Tacos serves...tacos. But Stock adds that they're not street-style tacos; they're his restaurant's way to offer a handheld meal with each different menu choice. All of the tacos are served on locally made flour tortillas (though corn tortillas are available on request) that have been altered in a way that's not quite definable but nonetheless intriguing. Stock won't give away exactly what that alteration is, but just says "There's definitely a little magic going on there."

EXPAND The Morning Collective space is now Huevos Tacos, from the same owner. Mark Antonation

The tortillas are golden, seasoned, slightly crisped (perhaps in butter?), and big enough to envelop a sturdy portion of braised short rib, ghost pepper steak, chicken tinga or a choice of nearly two dozen other meat, egg, and veggie options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They range in price from about $4 to $7 each, but they're big enough — and loaded down with a variety of sauces, slaws, fried onions and other toppings — that two make a filling meal.

EXPAND Clockwise from top left: ghost pepper steak, Rocky Mountain oyster, and pulled-pork tacos. Mark Antonation

There's even a Rocky Mountain oyster taco, but parents needn't worry about explaining exactly where these oysters come from — they can simply point to the well-endowed red bull logo on the front of the restaurant. (Have fun trying to get your kids to stop repeating the "No Bullsh*t Tacos" menu header aloud, though.)

EXPAND The bar at Huevos Tacos. Mark Antonation

EXPAND The order counter at Huevos Tacos. Mark Antonation

Fans of Morning Collective, of which there were many, will be happy to know that the breakfast eatery's eggs Benedicts, housemade tots and several signature cocktails have been kept at Huevos Tacos. Shareables and sides include totchos, queso, esquites, guacamole, churro doughnuts and pork green chile.

Stock explains that he didn't change concepts because he wasn't filling seats, but rather because the tiny kitchen couldn't keep up with the influx of customers (especially during weekend brunch) while serving the labor-intensive Morning Collective menu. The answer, he adds, was to simplify the menu for the kitchen while offering something fun and tasty for the neighborhood. He converted the restaurant from full service to counter service.

Starting today, Huevos Tacos will be open from 7 a.m. to at least 9 p.m. daily, with the bar staying open later on Fridays and Saturdays. Call 303-953-9443 for more details.