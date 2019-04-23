Here's What's Taking the Place of Morning Collective: Tacos

Morning Collective closed unexpectedly at 2160 South Broadway in early April, but an announcement on the breakfast eatery's Facebook page promised something new from the owners. We now know what that something new will be: an all-day restaurant called Huevos Tacos.

Owner Zach Stock (one of the founders of Morning Collective) and head of operations Cherish Devereaux are putting together a concept based on tacos all day — breakfast tacos, basic tacos, even Rocky Mountain oyster tacos. So, yes, the "huevos" double entendre is intentional, especially considering the new restaurant's fully intact bull logo.

There will also be a range of eggs Benedicts and breakfast tots (a holdover from Morning Collective), as well as separate lunch and dinner selections, according to an email from the restaurant team.

Morning Collective opened in April 2017, serving breakfast and lunch in a converted 7-Eleven. Huevos Tacos will open to the public on Thursday, May 9, so you'll be able to drop in and find out if the new project has the huevos to take over where Morning Collective left off.