 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Morning Collective will reopen as Huevos Tacos on May 9.
Morning Collective will reopen as Huevos Tacos on May 9.
Danielle Lirette

Here's What's Taking the Place of Morning Collective: Tacos

Mark Antonation | April 23, 2019 | 3:51pm
AA

Morning Collective closed unexpectedly at 2160 South Broadway in early April, but an announcement on the breakfast eatery's Facebook page promised something new from the owners. We now know what that something new will be: an all-day restaurant called Huevos Tacos.

Owner Zach Stock (one of the founders of Morning Collective) and head of operations Cherish Devereaux are putting together a concept based on tacos all day — breakfast tacos, basic tacos, even Rocky Mountain oyster tacos. So, yes, the "huevos" double entendre is intentional, especially considering the new restaurant's fully intact bull logo.

There will also be a range of eggs Benedicts and breakfast tots (a holdover from Morning Collective), as well as separate lunch and dinner selections, according to an email from the restaurant team.

Related Stories

Morning Collective opened in April 2017, serving breakfast and lunch in a converted 7-Eleven. Huevos Tacos will open to the public on Thursday, May 9, so you'll be able to drop in and find out if the new project has the huevos to take over where Morning Collective left off.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >