Openings & Closings

Humboldt Kitchen + Bar Closing August 26 After Ten Years in Uptown

Owned by Concept Restaurants, Inc. from Old Chicago founder Frank Day, the space was once home to the legendary eatery Strings.
August 18, 2023
Humboldt opened in 2013. Humboldt/Instagram
On August 8, Humboldt Kitchen + Bar, which opened in 2013 at 1700 Humboldt Street, announced that it would be closing in early September. But now that date has been pushed up to August 26.

The eatery is owned by Concept Restaurants, Inc., the company founded by Frank Day. He's an industry veteran who's the founder of Old Chicago, among other projects. But even having a hospitality powerhouse behind it didn't make Humboldt immune to the challenges of the industry.

"After negotiation, the restaurant owners and landlord were unable to settle on lease extension terms that were acceptable and sustainable for the future of the business," Humboldt posted in an Instagram announcement of the initial closing news.

In a follow-up post on August 17, Humboldt added: "While we had hoped to continue dining service through early September, regretfully, we are unable to continue fully staffing the restaurant to provide the exceptional food and service that Humboldt Kitchen + Bar is known for. We will be closing our doors on Saturday, August 26 at 11 p.m. We truly appreciate all the support from our neighborhood and the Denver community over the years. We invite you to join us for lunch or dinner before our closing date to say farewell."

Humboldt had big shoes to fill when it opened a decade ago. For 27 years, the space had been home to Strings, a beloved eatery that closed following the death of founder Noel Cunningham. When it debuted in that spot, Humboldt, which originally had the tag "Farm. Fish. Wine," garnered a lot of buzz. After that, it settled into its role as a comfortable neighborhood spot, known for various specials like $2 oyster nights and a solid weekday happy hour.

If you're hungry for a final taste of Humboldt's fare, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. this Friday and next, 10 to 11 p.m. this Saturday and next, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. this Sunday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday; its last day is Saturday, August 26.
