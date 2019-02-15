Ignite Rolls Out Late Night Brunch for Ballpark Partiers

If you're more of a night owl than a morning person and you have trouble rolling out of bed before noon on the weekend, you could be missing out on some prime brunch action. Ignite Kitchen & Cocktails wants to banish your fear of missing out with its new Got Brunchies? late-night brunch service beginning Friday, March 1.

"Since day one, we've been killing it with bottomless mimosas and brunch," Ignite director of operations Sean Huggard says of the Ballpark eatery's Saturday and Sunday brunch service. But the restaurant sees less action after standard dinner hours as partiers flock to clubbier venues in the neighborhood. "So we thought let's not be part of the drunken chaos — let's feed people."

EXPAND A swanky environment for enjoying late-night brunch. Courtesy Ignite

Ignite's bar business usually winds down between 11 p.m. and midnight, even on weekends, Huggard explains, since most customers eat and then move on to meet friends elsewhere. But the COO (who also oversees several other establishments in the Concept Restaurants group) realized that Ballpark and RiNo drinkers were often leaving the area for after-hours eats at diners on Colfax Avenue. Instead of just extending the dinner menu later, a better plan was hatched. "We're trying to create our own version of a diner, but more upscale," Huggard notes.

Ignite's regular brunch menu will be served from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, with a few additional dishes such as chicken wings and loaded mac and cheese thrown in. There will also be bottomless mimosas for anyone ordering food, along with the bar's cocktail slate.

But those bottomless mimosas don't stop just because you've paid your tab and gone home for the night. You'll get a wristband that will allow you to partake the next morning too, as long as you purchase another brunch entree. So you can sip your champagne and orange juice until 2 a.m., stick around for huevos rancheros or biscuits and gravy until 3 a.m., then roll back in for more between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. the next day (the same day, actually). Once spring arrives, you'll be able to enjoy midnight brunch on Ignite's rooftop patio.

Huggard notes that Ignite has always had its own niche on Larimer Street and doesn't try to compete with the destination clubs and hard-drinking bars on the block. But at some point the party always winds down and the food cravings kick in, so if you play your cards right, you won't have to go without brunch for more than seven hours all weekend.

Ignite Kitchen & Cocktails is located at 2124 Larimer Street. For more information see the restaurant's website or call 303-296-2600.