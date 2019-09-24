Illegal Pete's Up Next for Oneida Park Development in Park Hill

Hot on the heels of the debut of Dang, a soft-serve ice cream and French fry joint from the Little Man Ice Cream team, comes news that another Denver favorite is joining in the fun at the newly refurbished Oneida Park shopping center in Park Hill. Construction permits are up at 2230 Oneida Street (right across the street from Dang), indicating that the neighborhood will soon have its own Illegal Pete's.

That address has seen its share of restaurant openings and closings since it was converted from a dance studio in 2014. First came Table Top, which lasted about a year, followed by Desmond, a small-plates eatery from veteran chef Sean Kelly. Most recently, Red Sauce (from chef Jon Robbins of Bistro Barbès), came and went.

But those were all before developers Todd Snyder and Rick Firmine spiffed up Oneida Park, turning it from an aging strip mall to a lively, community-centered space with better parking, safer pedestrian access and new amenities. Along with Dang, new businesses include Torpedo Coffee, the Local Butcher and Esters Neighborhood Pub, while staples Spicy Thai II and Famous Philly Cheese Steak & Beer Garden have gotten facelifts.

There are currently nine burrito joints in the Illegal Pete's collection in Colorado, and eleven overall, counting two outposts in Arizona. Founder Pete Turner is also working on another location at 4411 West Colfax Avenue, conveniently located right next door to Little Man's new factory and dessert shop — in fact, the two will share a common courtyard.

Both the Oneida Street and West Colfax locations are part of Turner's plan to grow to 25 stores over the next four years, and both should open in time for the 25th anniversary of the original Illegal Pete's in Boulder next August. And like the company as a whole, the new Illegal Pete's locations will be committed to paying at least $15 an hour to all employees, a goal the company reached at the beginning of 2019.