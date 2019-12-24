 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Aurora Getting an In-N-Out Burger in 2020
Lindsey Bartlett

Aurora Getting an In-N-Out Burger in 2020

Westword Staff | December 24, 2019 | 6:55am


Yes, it's true: Aurora could be the first municipality in metro Denver to get an In-N-Out Burger. The City of Aurora posted the news on Twitter early December 23: "It's official! @InNOutBurger is coming to Aurora."

The announcement came complete with a video with two Aurora anchorites (one a former Californian) discussing the joys of the chain, and revealing that in 2020, it will be taking over the former TGI Fridays in the Aurora Town Center at 14200 East Alameda Avenue.

In 2017, In-N-Out Burger, a favorite of Southern California natives (the first location of the burger joint opened in 1948 in Los Angeles), announced that it would begin building a regional In-N-Out headquarters in Colorado Springs, the state's second-largest city, to be followed by a number of the company's burger restaurants. The first revealed for the metro area was a spot at 9171 Westview Road in Lone Tree, estimated to open at the end of 2020.

But now Colorado's third-largest city could be on the fast track to have the state's first In-N-Out Burger, beating out the second-largest city...and definitely Denver.

