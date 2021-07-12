In-N-Out Opening Today in Lakewood, Big Lines Expected

- Local
It's happening again. In-N-Out's fourth Colorado location opens today, July 12, and the Lakewood Police Department has tweeted "drive through instructions" to help ease the traffic blockages expected as fans of the California-born burger chain line up for double-doubles and milkshakes.
Located at 150 South Wadsworth Boulevard near the intersection with West Alameda Avenue, In-N-Out Lakewood will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Twelve-hour waits and fistfights accompanied the opening of Colorado's first In-N-Out, in Aurora in November 2020. Subsequent openings in Colorado Springs and Lone Tree didn't produce any brawls that we know of, but long lines persisted.
With any luck, today's Lakewood debut of the fast-food giant will stay peaceful, even if it's unlikely the food will be fast.
