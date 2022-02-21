Nine Irish Pubs for Your Drinking Pleasure in Denver

But there’s something about the familiarity and warmth provided by an authentic Irish pub that leaves optimism for the remaining locations — and with the return of Denver's St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 12, now is the ideal time to raise a glass to them.
Glen Eastwood, owner of the Abbey, feels that we need Irish pubs now more than ever after the tumultuous past two years. He has worked in and managed various Irish pubs for the past twenty years, and he believes these establishments can provide much-needed fun and laughter in a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere. “It’s the Irish hospitality…a sense of belonging,” Eastwood notes.
Which is exactly what he strives to provide every day for his patrons — whether they're regulars, newcomers or even people traveling through who need a place to catch a Liverpool game. Regardless of the local time, Eastwood gives soccer fans a place to cheer. “We open for every game, no matter what,” he says. Recently, the bar owner arrived at his pub at 4 a.m. so he could welcome loyal fans for a 5 a.m. game; there were 22 people in attendance.
If you're looking for a place that serves up comfort and hospitality alongside pints of Guinness and potato-laden dishes, check out these eight spots:
The Fainting Goat846 Broadway
303-945-2323
The Fainting Goat serves Irish-influenced dishes like shepherd’s pie, Reuben sandwiches and Irish nachos (made with potatoes instead of tortilla chips) alongside bar staples like burgers and wings. There’s plenty to keep you busy, from games and televisions to trivia nights and naughty bingo. The three-story bar also has a heated rooftop patio for year-round enjoyment.
The Irish Rover54 South Broadway
303-282-4643
The Irish Rover has been a staple in the Baker neighborhood since 2005. Along with Guinness, Magner’s Irish Cider and Smithwick’s on draft, there are nearly twenty types of Irish whiskey (and a full bar) available for imbibing. The Irish coffee, served hot, is made with Jameson whiskey and topped with whipped cream. Sip one on the heated patios alongside a plate of fish and chips or shepherd’s pie. The Rover also offers brunch specials, trivia nights and open-mic comedy nights.
The Abbey Tavern5151 East Colfax Avenue,
303-321-5151
The Abbey hosts traditional Irish music on Sundays and all Liverpool games. There’s a full bar, as well as a whiskey flight with four pours, plus Guinness and Smithwick’s on tap. For eats, there’s a traditional Irish breakfast, Irish bread pudding, Guinness chocolate chip ice cream and Guinness BBQ wings, to name just a few of the options.
Finley’s Pub375 South Pearl Street
303-282-4790
Finley's Pub, which has been open for a decade, boasts a large selection of Irish whiskeys, as well as bourbons. Its beer offerings include eight brews on tap plus forty rotating bottles highlighting beers from around the world. Irish fare includes Irish nachos built on homemade potato chips, Guinness stew, fish and chips with homemade slaw and an Irish Cuban made with corned beef — though the signature item is the Finley Burger, with a patty made of a blend of short rib and ground chuck.
Nallen’s Irish Pub1429 Market Street
303-572-0667
Denver's oldest Irish pub, Nallen's was opened in 1992 by Ireland natives John and Una Nallen. Since then, its established itself as a center of Irish culture in Denver, and is even the place where the bi-weekly publication the Celtic Connection got its start. While it doesn't serve food, Nallen’s has a full bar and cocktail menu that includes a large selection of whiskey and Guinness and Smithwick's on tap. Happy hour specials are available every day starting at 4 p.m.
Dougherty’s Neighborhood Pub5 East Ellsworth Avenue
303-777-5120
You can consider Dougherty’s, which opened in 2007, a semi-Irish pub — one that caters to all. It’s also home to hammerschlagen, a game involving a tree stump, hammer and nails that isn’t the safest bar game ever devised, but a damn fun one. The drinks are strong, there are daily happy hour specials, and when the time comes for soaking up that firewater, Dougherty’s also has an excellent pub kitchen and a nice dining room separated from the bar.
Clancy’s Irish Pub
7000 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
720-456-7320
The longest-running Irish bar in the state, Clancy's originally opened at West 38th Avenue and Kipling Street in Wheat Ridge in 1973. Since then, it's been passed to new owners and moved to a new location in 2014 after its original building was sold to developers — but it maintains its well-worn appeal. The bar serves over thirty Irish whiskeys and has Breckenridge Irish Stout, Guinness, Harp and Smithwick’s on tap. Kick off your visit with a Flight to Dublin, six-ounce pours of Guinness, Smithwick’s and Harp plus a shot of Jameson. Then sate your appetite with options like Irish spring rolls with whiskey mustard sauce, a crock of Irish onion soup made with a Guinness broth, and bangers and mash.
Sheabeen Irish Pub2300 South Chambers Road, Aurora
303-696-6131
Not only is the Sheabeen, which opened in 1989, a destination for drinking Irish whiskey and downing Irish car bomb shots, it's also known for its live music. There's an open stage on Thursdays and rotating live music on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 8 p.m. On Sundays, karaoke kicks off at 9 p.m. The small kitchen serves up a simple menu of burgers, sandwiches and 12-inch pies from Rocky Mountain Pizza.
The Celtic1400 Market Street
303-484-1066
After closing its original location on Blake Street in 2016, the Celtic made a comeback the next year on Market at a large, open two story location where soccer fans regularly flock to catch games. Along with a vast whiskey collection and food like its signature fish and chips, the Celtic is an official off-track-betting facility that offers you the chance to bet on games via its FanDuel Cash at Counter partnership.