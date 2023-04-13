The Spirit of Sid King's Crazy Horse Bar Will Be Resurrected at the Former Irish Snug

"Why not revitalize Colfax history?" asks Steven Alix, who plans to do just that with a new concept that will open next month in the former home of the Irish Snug, at 1201 East Colfax Avenue.
Alix is no stranger to the storied strip: He also owns the Squire Lounge, nightlife staple X Bar and sports bar Tight End, with the latter two specifically geared toward the LGBTQ community.
In January, he signed a lease for the Irish Snug space, which operated as an Irish pub for eighteen years before shuttering in January 2022. "It was a full year" of the space being vacant, Alix notes. But soon the doors will open once again.
Alix is taking over both the main level and the downstairs space, and is planning to call the new venture Crazy Horse, an homage to the address's famed former establishment, Sid King's Crazy Horse Bar, a strip club that operated there from 1948 to 1983.
Sid King himself was a prominent figure in Denver, known as a snappy dresser who sported signature large, round two-tone glasses. He and the strip club even made an appearance in 1978's Every Which Way but Loose, starring Clint Eastwood and an orangutan. Elvis Presley is said to have frequented the joint as well.
During the era of King's Crazy Horse, Colfax "was like Vegas," Alix says, complete with loads of neon signs, many of which have disappeared from the storied street.
But not all are gone for good. Alix reached out to the nonprofit Save the Signs, an organization started by photojournalist Corky Scholl, in an attempt to preserve some of the mid-century relics. "They have all the signage from the original Crazy Horse, and they're going to let me use them," Alix says, adding that the "Sid King's" portion of the signage is currently on display at the Owl Saloon, where it will remain.
The upstairs will be a full-service restaurant offering small plates. "A first-date kind of place," Alix says, with "high-quality food at affordable prices." He is also redoing the front patio, which will be a garden-like outdoor oasis.
The downstairs space will become a full nightclub, complete with a new lighting and sound system, DJs and luxurious decor like velvet couches — the kind of place that might inspire patrons to dress up a bit for a more upscale night out.
The building also has another bonus: plenty of parking in the back — a key benefit in an area where it can be tough to come by street parking. There is also a new housing development being built across the street.
But even as Colfax continues to evolve in an ever-changing Denver, there's no denying the appeal of a good throwback, and Alix hopes to inspire others to appreciate the history of the street with this new homage to its past.