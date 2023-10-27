 Jason Momoa Drew Big Crowds in Denver Metro Area While Promoting Meili Vodka | Westword
Jason Momoa Is the Latest Celebrity to Bring Booze Brand to Denver

After Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul drew big crowds earlier this year, Momoa continued the trend — so which celeb might show up in Denver next?
October 27, 2023
Jason Momoa visited BurnDown on October 25.
Jason Momoa visited BurnDown on October 25.
Between the celebs that have showed up for CU Football this season and the anticipated Taylor Swift sightings at Empower Field on October 29, the metro area is seeing stars.

This week, Khal Drogo himself became the latest celeb to visit Denver. Jason Momoa made appearances on October 25 and 26 as part of a launch tour for Meili Vodka, the liquor brand he co-owns with Blaine Halvorson. They drew winding lines at Bevy's Liquor World in Parker and Applejack Wine & Spirits in Wheat Ridge before heading to BurnDown, a three-story bar on South Broadway that opened in May.

The venue served up two drinks made with Meili for the occasion: the Cowboy Pillows, with lime juice, muddled jalapeños, basil, watermelon juice, vanilla and soda (Momoa's go-to for the night) and a classic Vesper. A video from the evening shows Momoa greeting the crowd by saying, "This is amazing," while looking up at the three-story atrium. "Hello Colorado," he continues as the crowd cheers.
click to enlarge a man in a white t shirt shaking a cocktail behind a crowded bar
Momoa was reportedly a fan of the Cowboy Pillows cocktail at BurnDown.
BurnDown
Earlier this year, Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul also drew huge crowds when they visited Denver to promote their mezcal brand, Dos Hombres. They made stops not only at liquor stores, but at several bars and restaurants, including Ghost Donkey, Forget Me Not, Mister Oso and Los Chingones. Along the way, former Top Chef contender Carrie Baird got to share a drink with them — a mezcal-spiked Bloody Mary that she loved so much, she put it on the opening menu at her brunch spot Fox and the Hen when it debuted in June.

Shameless star William H. Macy has done a number of local meet-and-greets in his role as spokesperson for Woody Creek Distillers, which is located in Basalt.

Since many celebrities now have liquor brands, who knows which star might show up in Denver next? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who already turned up in Boulder to support Coach Prime, is a good candidate; he owns Teremana Tequila.

Of course, there's Peyton Manning, Colorado resident and part of the ownership group for Sweetens Cove Bourbon (a crew that also includes tennis player Andy Roddick). Local bar master Sean Kenyon even created a cocktail recipe for Westword readers that uses the bourbon, which launched in 2021.

And perhaps T-Swift bestie Ryan Reynolds will tag along to the Broncos vs. Chiefs game this weekend with a bottle of Aviation Gin...
