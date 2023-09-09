 CU Football Coach Deion Sanders's First Game in Boulder Attracted Celebs | Westword
Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe Take Private Jet to Join Other Celebs at CU Football Game

Folsom Field and Deion Sanders attracted the Wu-Tang Clan, Broncos Hall of Famers and national TV personalities to the CU football game against Nebraska.
September 9, 2023
Coach Prime at his first CU Buffs home game
Coach Prime at his first CU Buffs home game Evan Semón Photography
The University of Colorado football team kicked off the 100th season of Folsom Field with its first home game of the year against longtime rivals the University of Nebraska.

Before the game, CU rated a No. 22 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll, and plenty of eyes were on the Buffaloes and new head coach Deion Sanders, who delighted fans on the field as an athlete for years, earning the nickname "Prime Time" before turning to coaching.

Though it was only 10 a.m. in Boulder when the game kicked off on September 9, the stands were packed — and among the Folsom Field faithful were some legit celebrities. That’s not always the case in Colorado, where Ken Jeong was the biggest home-court celebrity during the championship run of the Denver Nuggets, and certainly hasn’t been true of CU football in years.

But Folsom was ready for high-profile fans; CBS Colorado sportscaster Romi Bean shared a photo of the throne ready on the sidelines.
Some celebs were moved to make a last-minute trip after the team’s victory against Texas Christian University, including ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, who posted a video announcing he was hitting the skies in his private jet with Broncos Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe to make the game.

“I’m flying to the game,” Smith said. “I’m bringing Shannon Sharpe. I’m doing that because Coach Prime asked me to, and they better not lose to no damn Nebraska.”

Sharpe certainly didn't say no to the idea, and was spotted on the sidelines before the game.

“I done fell asleep on the PJ, woke up, had breakfast in bed, and landed in Boulder, CO all before 7AM!” he tweeted.



Other Broncos greats were also in attendance, including Hall of Famer Terrell Owens and Denver South High School and CU graduate Phillip Lindsay, who played for the Broncos from 2018 through 2020.

Before the second half, Owens helped Sanders's son and CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders warm up by catching passes for the rising star.

More than athletes came out to celebrate the Buffaloes. Members of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan showed up in force on the sidelines before the game, flashing their signature “W” hand gesture for appreciative fans. The group had played a show at Fiddler's Green the night before the game in Boulder.

Though it was rumored that National Basketball Association legend Shaquille O’Neal and rapper Drake — who was supposed to play a concert at Ball Arena on September 8 before canceling it — were at Folsom Field on Saturday, neither were spotted.

Plenty of current NBA stars were in attendance, however. Derrick White of the Boston Celtics, Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets and Jabari Walker of the Portland Trailblazers were all in attendance. The trio graduated from CU and played for its basketball team. Andre Roberson, who played in the NBA for seven seasons after graduating from CU, was also on hand.

The future of CU basketball also showed up with freshman Cody Williams, who is projected to be a top NBA draft pick, hanging out on the sidelines in a Balenciaga T-shirt while head basketball coach Tad Boyle rocked a gray T-shirt and athletic shorts.

Who knows what other famous faces might be seen at Folsom Field if Coach Prime keeps leading the Buffaloes to victory? The first two CU games this season have aired on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff (and that team just announced it will be back in Boulder next week, covering "the biggest story in sports"). Now ESPN's College GameDay may try to get in on the action, bringing even more personalities to Boulder.

"Colorado wins, we go to Colorado next week," one of the ESPN hosts, Lee Corso, teased on the show, which was in Alabama on September 9. And with Colorado triumphing 36 to 14 over Nebraska, thanks to a dominant second half and four turnovers that went in Colorado's favor, CU didn't disappoint.

See you in Boulder next Saturday, ESPN.
