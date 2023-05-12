Five Reasons to Get Excited About This New South Broadway Music Venue and Restaurant

The building at 476 South Broadway that's been transformed into BurnDown almost burned down in a 1978 fire that left a gaping hole in the center of the structure.
Now that hole is an atrium that stretches from the expansive first-floor dining room through the second-floor lounge, where a small acoustic stage is located, to a third indoor/outdoor level with a rooftop deck.
The team behind the concept includes founder and general manager Reed Sparks, who returned to Denver after stints in New York City, where he worked at an insurance firm, and Jackson Hole, where he leaned into the world of hospitality, eventually becoming an assistant brewer at Snake River Brewing.
He's partnered with childhood friend Alex Vickers, who worked at a project management company for a decade before leaving that job to open BurnDown. Vickers is a managing partner alongside Gigi Muto, who is also the beverage director. For the culinary program, Sparks brought in one of his former Snake River co-workers, chef Eric Navratil.
South Broadway is already home to a number of venues, including Broadway Roxy one block south, but BurnDown is located on a stretch that's less densely packed than nearby Baker. "I don't want this neighborhood to turn into the Highlands or RiNo or anything like that, but with a big anchor spot like this, you can elevate it to being a destination rather than a convenience kind of neighborhood," Vickers says.
Bridging the gap between Baker and I-25, this new venue/restaurant is poised to bring new energy to the area. Here are five reasons to get excited for the May 20 debut of BurnDown:
Originally constructed in the 1940s, the building has held a furniture store and a year-round Christmas shop. Now it's getting a new life that also pays homage to its past. Sparks and his team did many of the construction projects themselves, with a focus on "adaptive reuse," Vickers says, including ripping up flooring to repurpose as wall paneling, using wood scraps (complete with burn marks) to construct the host stand, and leaning into existing features like exposed brick.
The atrium adds great natural light during the day, and while the entire space is 24,000 square feet, it is broken up smartly, with lots of comfy places to lounge, a variety of seating options and a bar on every level.
The indoor/outdoor third floor is where you can access the roof deck, which has a hell of a view: You can see the entire Front Range, including Pikes Peak to the south. There's a clear view of downtown, too — you can even catch a glimpse of the gleaming gold on top of the Capitol.
This is sure to be a popular destination for sunsets in the spring and summer, and will be a prime place to view Fourth of July fireworks.
This is Navratil's first executive-chef gig, and he's let his imagination run wild, taking inspiration from his childhood and his travels to create a menu that knows no culinary boundaries.
Traditions from different countries are blended in dishes like the ramen, which includes char siu chicken and a potato croquette. "I've always liked potato soup, and we have mashed potatoes on the menu, and I like making croquettes occasionally. So one day for lunch, we just did it, and it just worked," Navratil says.
The pulled-pork sandwich is made using bo ssam-style pork and is served with kimchi and housemade pickles inspired by two of the chef's favorites, New York half sours and bread-and-butter chips from Best Maid (the "nuclear green" color comes from turmeric). The mountain view was the inspiration for the plating of the citrus and beet salad. Wings get a boost from the Szechuan spice blend mala (though they come with the traditional choice of ranch or blue cheese). Tacos adobada make an appearance, too, as does lamb Bolognese. There's a big focus on local sourcing, too.
With such a large variety, guests can opt to share, get snacks or have a full-on entree. It's a smart setup for a place that functions as a lounge, venue and full-service restaurant, all at the same time.
It's clear that Muto has had a lot of fun developing the cocktail menu, which includes drinks with names like the Amarillo Pillow and the Trippin' Donkey, a spin on an Old Fashioned made with a rye infused with candy cap mushrooms (a variety she used to forage as a kid in Northern California) and served with a B-shaped ice cube.
There are personal anecdotes behind the names as well. Bebo's Carwash, for example, is an homage to Sparks's grandfather-in-law, who loved gin martinis and owned a car wash. This one is infused with pink peppercorns and has citrus and a float of sparkling wine.
Rounding out the bar program is a small selection of wine by the glass and eight beer taps — Coors Light will be available, Muto promises, along with a pilsner, an amber, a pair of IPAs, and Firestone's Cali Squeeze, a blood orange hefeweizen for summer. Also expect shot-and-beer combos, shot skis, frozen cocktails on the third floor and Fernet Fridays, with specials on the amaro that is well loved by those in the industry.
The acoustic stage on the second level is small — Vickers notes that the biggest band it's hosted during test runs was six pieces — but music carries well through the entire space, thanks to the atrium. Shows are currently booked every Friday and Saturday night through August, and there will be more jazzy, brunch-friendly tunes on Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.
The stage was designed so that the sound goes toward South Broadway, which means that the largely residential area behind BurnDown shouldn't have any noise complaints (like those that have caused issues at other venues, like Number Thirty Eight).
BurnDown's team members have given a lot of thought to every aspect of the operation. Now they're ready to see it in action.
Fire when ready!
BurnDown is located at 476 South Broadway and will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday starting May 20. For more information, visit burndowndenver.com.