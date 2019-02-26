Kelley and Ping Comes to Boulder After 25 Years in New York City

Leaving home after 25 years to start fresh 2,000 miles away isn't an easy task, especially when the move is from the urban clamor of Manhattan to blissed-out Boulder. But a gas leak drove chef Brad Kelley, owner of pan-Asian eatery and market Kelley and Ping, from the city he'd called home for decades. New York City's loss is Boulder's gain.

Kelley founded Kelley and Ping primarily as an Asian market on the edge of Manhattan's China Town, but soon was serving dishes he'd discovered while traveling in Japan, Korea, China and Thailand. (The other half of the restaurant's name came from his former partner, whom he eventually bought out.) But in May 2017, a contractor working in the building where the restaurant was located drilled a hole in a gas line, and in the blink of an eye, the chef had to shut down operations. Months of waiting for repairs led to news that it would likely stretch to more than a year, so Kelley and his family packed up and moved to Boulder, where he'd gone to college and where he still had relatives.

EXPAND Thai cashew chicken is a new weekly special from Kelley and Ping. Courtesy Kelley and Ping