Reader: For the Best Tacos, You Gotta Spend More Time in East Denver

Diners love Kiké's, but where was Taco Mex on our list of the ten best spots for tacos?
August 20, 2023
Kiké's Red Tacos has a brick-and-mortar spot that serves great birria.
Kiké's Red Tacos has a brick-and-mortar spot that serves great birria. Molly Martin
Tacos are the taco the town this weekend. While Westword just wrapped up its annual Tacolandia festival, there are still plenty of places to get great tacos around metro Denver.

After Molly Martin served up ten of the best spots for tacos, readers were hungry to respond to her suggestions and offer their own favorites on the Westword Facebook and Instagram pages. Says Jan: 
The Kiké's birria ramen is next-level insanely delicious, and the queso birria taco is the best. You can get a combo and share and be so happy. Mexico City’s fried tacos are so good, perfection. Anything at El taco de Mexico, seriously, anything.

Looks like I haven’t made my way through this list, though, so there’s a goal!
Adds Sean:
Mmmm. La Calle cochinita pibil is so good.
Offers Mikebdenver: 
For real! Solid list other than the missing the al pastor tacos from Veloz.
Notes Amadeo:
Missing Tarascos on Federal Boulevard.
Suggests Nicole:
Missing Mister Oso!
Responds Andy:
Those aren’t real tacos.
Wonders sugarphd:
No TacoMex? Y’all gotta spend more time in East Denver. Still the best. Not this gentrified LoDo and RiNo mess with ground beef like Old El Paso. The real thing grilled out in the parking lot at 2 a.m. like God intended, and you order en Español even if you don’t speak it well.
Replies Childish: 
Yo, that was my first taco spot when I moved to Denver. Used to eat those on the drive home and shake off my lap full of onion and  cilantro when I got to my spot.
What did you think of Molly Martin's taco list? Where do you like to go for tacos? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
French for Sugar Closed, But Six New Bars and Restaurants Opened This Week

By Molly Martin
The Best Denver Bar for You, According to Your Zodiac Sign

By Gina Parker
Gringos Tacos Takes Over the Kitchen at Mercury Cafe

By Molly Martin
Rico's, an Englewood Staple, Takes Over Former Pizza Express on East Colfax

By Molly Martin
