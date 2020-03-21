An Outdoor Kitchen Makes Opening Easy During Restaurant Lockdown

Inviting guests into a brand new dining room and bar is out of the out of the question right now, with social distancing and a statewide ban on gathering in restaurants. But two former food truck operators won't have a problem kicking off their new eatery, King of Wings, because of a unique setup that wasn't part of their original plan.

Eddie Renshaw and Evan Pierce took over a former dry cleaners at 7741 West 44th Avenue in Wheat Ridge about a year ago with plans to build a new kitchen and open their eatery and taproom to the public in June or July last year. But the difficulty of adding a kitchen to the old building proved far pricier than what the two had originally anticipated, so they went back to the drawing board.

A new plan soon emerged to place a shipping container on the large patio out front and build a food truck-style kitchen inside it. Renshaw and Pierce's wings are grilled, not fried, so a semi-outdoor solution seemed like a natural fit, and it turned out to have one added advantage. With the coronavirus epidemic keeping folks out of restaurants until May 11 (which Wheat Ridge adopted after the initial ruling by the city of Denver), having a walk-up window on an outdoor patio turned out to be a great way to serve one customer at a time while maintaining safe distances and a clean facility. Plus, says Pierce, the two saved about $50,000 over building the kitchen inside.

EXPAND The King of Wings has a shipping container kitchen, which will soon be clad in wood siding. Mark Antonation

Pierce and Renshaw kept their food truck running until last October and then parked it for the winter while they worked on the restaurant, and sold the vehicle just a few weeks ago. Their new kitchen is more spacious than a standard food truck and is fully plumbed in and equipped with gas for a grill and a high-BTU fire ring that will hold a huge sauce pot. Renshaw says they make about ten different wing sauces; the bourbon Buffalo is the fan favorite.

King of Wings will also serve chicken sandwiches and wraps and Buffalo cauliflower, and with the new ruling coming from Governor Jared Polis allowing restaurants to sell liquor to-go, they'll have an added revenue stream until they can open the restaurant to the public.

Renshaw says that the idea all along was to have a great indoor/outdoor gathering spot for neighbors to come and enjoy televised sports and the great Colorado weather with their beer and wings. Difficult circumstances have caused he and Pierce to improvise, but thanks to creative thinking and a willingness to adapt, they're poised to be a great new takeout option for Wheat Ridge residents. The picnic tables on the patio will be off limits until May 11 to discourage gatherings of more than ten people, but the wings travel well for customers to eat at home.

King of Wings expects to open in early April after its final inspection, and from their Renshaw and Pierce will be wingin' it on the patio until the state returns too a semblance of normalcy.