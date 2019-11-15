 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Commerce City residents can breath a sigh of relief: La Casa Del Rey reopens on November 16.EXPAND
Commerce City residents can breath a sigh of relief: La Casa Del Rey reopens on November 16.
Courtesy Jesse Trujillo

La Casa Del Rey Will Reopen This Weekend With Free Breakfast Burritos

Mark Antonation | November 15, 2019 | 6:54am
AA

For Commerce City residents, the wait is nearly over. La Casa Del Rey, which closed in September, will reopen this Saturday, November 16, at 8 a.m.

Tammy Hernandez, her sons Jesse, Josh, and John Trujillo, and her husband, Javier Hernandez, have run the Mexican restaurant, first opened by Ernie and Nancy Atencio in 1986, for more than fifteen years. But the Atencios sold the building earlier this year, and so La Casa Del Rey closed. But Hernandez worked out a deal with the building's new owner, and Commerce City was quick to approve the paperwork, allowing the restaurant to reopen sooner than the expected December 1 date Jesse Trujillo mentioned when we spoke to him at the end of October.

Trujillo says a day of giveaways and celebration will start on Saturday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the Commerce City City Council at 8 a.m. Then the doors will open at 8:30 a.m., with free breakfast burritos for the first fifty customers in line. Throughout the day there will be food specials, free T-shirts, samples of new menu items (from 2 to 4 p.m.) and free raffle tickets for restaurant gift cards and Denver Broncos tickets.

Related Stories

“Thank you for all of the overwhelming support to our friends, the community, business partners, the City of Commerce City, Tri-County Health Department, South Adams County Fire Department and South Adams Water," Hernandez states. "We are truly blessed and elated to personally welcome you all back to La Casa Del Rey. We are especially thankful for our loyal employees who will be returning. This wouldn’t be possible without each and everyone of you!”

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >