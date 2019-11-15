La Casa Del Rey Will Reopen This Weekend With Free Breakfast Burritos

For Commerce City residents, the wait is nearly over. La Casa Del Rey, which closed in September, will reopen this Saturday, November 16, at 8 a.m.

Tammy Hernandez, her sons Jesse, Josh, and John Trujillo, and her husband, Javier Hernandez, have run the Mexican restaurant, first opened by Ernie and Nancy Atencio in 1986, for more than fifteen years. But the Atencios sold the building earlier this year, and so La Casa Del Rey closed. But Hernandez worked out a deal with the building's new owner, and Commerce City was quick to approve the paperwork, allowing the restaurant to reopen sooner than the expected December 1 date Jesse Trujillo mentioned when we spoke to him at the end of October.

Trujillo says a day of giveaways and celebration will start on Saturday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the Commerce City City Council at 8 a.m. Then the doors will open at 8:30 a.m., with free breakfast burritos for the first fifty customers in line. Throughout the day there will be food specials, free T-shirts, samples of new menu items (from 2 to 4 p.m.) and free raffle tickets for restaurant gift cards and Denver Broncos tickets.

“Thank you for all of the overwhelming support to our friends, the community, business partners, the City of Commerce City, Tri-County Health Department, South Adams County Fire Department and South Adams Water," Hernandez states. "We are truly blessed and elated to personally welcome you all back to La Casa Del Rey. We are especially thankful for our loyal employees who will be returning. This wouldn’t be possible without each and everyone of you!”