Bugs Are the Star of the Menu at La Diabla This Week

Jose Avila has been making a name for himself in the Denver dining scene, from launching his James Beard award-nominated Sunday-only Borrego Negro pop-up to opening La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal at 2233 Larimer Street, which nabbed our 2022 pick for Best New Restaurant and scored him another James Beard nod this year.
Now he's bringing bugs to the forefront with Festival de Bichos, which kicks off today, March 15.
On the menu is "a sampler platter of four different bug species that will open your eyes to the amazing flavors and textures that bugs have to offer," according to a La Diabla Instagram post. Diners will nosh on chapulines (grasshoppers), hormigas de miel (honey ants), chinicuiles (red worms) and escamoles (ant larvae). The spread comes with two Desert Waters from Madre Mezcal to wash it all down.
While these bugs and others are an essential part of the cuisine of Oaxaca, Mexico, eating bugs is commonplace in many parts of the world. These nutritious bites offer diners new flavors and textures — but some people commenting on La Diabla's posts have been less than enthusiastic about the idea of eating crawly critters.
"Restaurants used to get shut down over infestations. Laziness and uncleanliness led us here. But hell let's pretend it's part of the menu...and people will pay money," one clearly uninformed person wrote.
"Stop trying to make bugs happen. I refuse to eat bugs. I want steak!" said another. But bugs as food is already happening, and has been for quite a while. It's time that American diners caught up.
So head to La Diabla now for a taste of these specialties; the menu is available all day through Sunday, March 19 (or until it sells out).