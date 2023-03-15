Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Global Cuisine

Bugs Are the Star of the Menu at La Diabla This Week

March 15, 2023 2:27PM

Festival de Bichos runs through March 19.
Festival de Bichos runs through March 19. La Diabla/Instagram
Jose Avila has been making a name for himself in the Denver dining scene, from launching his James Beard award-nominated Sunday-only Borrego Negro pop-up to opening La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal at 2233 Larimer Street, which nabbed our 2022 pick for Best New Restaurant and scored him another James Beard nod this year.

Now he's bringing bugs to the forefront with Festival de Bichos, which kicks off today, March 15.

On the menu is "a sampler platter of four different bug species that will open your eyes to the amazing flavors and textures that bugs have to offer," according to a La Diabla Instagram post. Diners will nosh on chapulines (grasshoppers), hormigas de miel (honey ants), chinicuiles (red worms) and escamoles (ant larvae). The spread comes with two Desert Waters from Madre Mezcal to wash it all down.

While these bugs and others are an essential part of the cuisine of Oaxaca, Mexico, eating bugs is commonplace in many parts of the world. These nutritious bites offer diners new flavors and textures — but some people commenting on La Diabla's posts have been less than enthusiastic about the idea of eating crawly critters.

"Restaurants used to get shut down over infestations. Laziness and uncleanliness led us here. But hell let's pretend it's part of the menu...and people will pay money," one clearly uninformed person wrote.

"Stop trying to make bugs happen. I refuse to eat bugs. I want steak!" said another. But bugs as food is already happening, and has been for quite a while. It's time that American diners caught up.

So head to La Diabla now for a taste of these specialties; the menu is available all day through Sunday, March 19 (or until it sells out). 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation