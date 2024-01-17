Food & Drink News La Fiesta Closed for Repairs After Pipe Bursts in Sub-Zero Temperatures Even a place with hot green chile can't fight off a cold snap. By Patricia Calhoun January 17, 2024 Now closed for repairs. Danielle Lirette

There have been changes over the decades, of course. As envisioned by founder Michael Herrera, a businessman and broadcaster for Colorado’s first Spanish-speaking radio station, KFSC-AM, La Fiesta wasn't just a restaurant, but a party — a place for people who loved Denver's unique style of Mexican food to eat during the day, and for fans of Mexican music to dance at night.



By the late ’70s, though, La Fiesta had pared back its hours and solidified its reputation as a lunchtime gathering spot, attracting everyone from cops to lawyers to Colorado Supreme Court justices to Michael Herrera himself, who came in to eat lunch just about every weekday until his



But the family carried on, and now the Herreras are facing a new challenge: For the first time in sixty years, a pipe burst in the building during the recent cold snap. When Michael's son, Robert Herrera, who oversees La Fiesta, opened the doors yesterday morning, he found the place flooded. As they surveyed the damage, they also discovered asbestos — a souvenir of the building's initial incarnation as a Safeway.



So now what would have been a mop-up project has become major remediation; Robert Herrera estimates that La Fiesta could be closed for a month as a result of the flood.



