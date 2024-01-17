 Denver Mexican Restaurant La Fiesta Closed for Repairs | Westword
La Fiesta Closed for Repairs After Pipe Bursts in Sub-Zero Temperatures

Even a place with hot green chile can't fight off a cold snap.
January 17, 2024
Now closed for repairs.
Now closed for repairs. Danielle Lirette
La Fiesta celebrated its sixtieth anniversary on October 1, the day in 1963 when the owner of the former Safeway at 2340 Street Champa was issued an occupancy permit to reopen as a Mexican restaurant and nightclub.

There have been changes over the decades, of course. As envisioned by founder Michael Herrera, a businessman and broadcaster for Colorado’s first Spanish-speaking radio station, KFSC-AM, La Fiesta wasn't just a restaurant, but a party — a place for people who loved Denver's unique style of Mexican food to eat during the day, and for fans of Mexican music to dance at night.

By the late ’70s, though, La Fiesta had pared back its hours and solidified its reputation as a lunchtime gathering spot, attracting everyone from cops to lawyers to Colorado Supreme Court justices to Michael Herrera himself, who came in to eat lunch just about every weekday until his passing in early 2020.

But the family carried on, and now the Herreras are facing a new challenge: For the first time in sixty years, a pipe burst in the building during the recent cold snap. When Michael's son, Robert Herrera, who oversees La Fiesta, opened the doors yesterday morning, he found the place flooded. As they surveyed the damage, they also discovered asbestos — a souvenir of the building's initial incarnation as a Safeway.

So now what would have been a mop-up project has become major remediation; Robert Herrera estimates that La Fiesta could be closed for a month as a result of the flood.

For now, its fans will have to satisfy themselves with a flood of memories, rather than another crispy chile relleno smothered in great green chile.
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly PBS12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.
Contact: Patricia Calhoun

