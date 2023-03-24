Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food Trucks

La Mesa Food Truck Serves Mexican Fare With a Mediterranean Spin

March 24, 2023 7:25AM

La Mesa Food Truck
La Mesa Food Truck Chris Byard
"I've always liked Greek food. I love Middle Eastern food and Mediterranean food, so I was like, why don't I share that aspect of me and fuse it with Mexican food?" says Miguel Zavala-Duran, the owner of La Mesa, a food truck that hit the streets of Denver last September.

Before going all in on his food business, Zavala-Duran focused primarily on his work as a musician. While he was playing gigs, a friend reached out to ask if he could lend a hand on her food truck, Cilantro & Perejil. "I stopped by and helped her and was like, 'This is really cool,'" Zavala-Duran recalls. "I liked the rush. Being busy and plates flying all over the place, and I was kind of like, 'There's a beauty to the madness.'"

So he continued to work on the truck when he was in between gigs. "I've done all kinds of jobs. As an artist...it's like we really don't fit in anywhere. So you kind of have to look for places where you can fit in and be happy, be satisfied. So I stumbled upon the food industry by accident, and I happened to like it. And it was like, 'Oh, this might be something I like and something that I'm actually good at,'" Zavala-Duran says.
click to enlarge
The Chicken Pitadilla from La Mesa.
Chris Byard
Then COVID came along. "The pandemic was a wake-up call, because my livelihood was taken away," he remembers. "I'm like, I need to do something. I'm forty years old, and I need to plan for the future."

That plan, he decided, was to start his own food truck. He put his life savings into the project. "I knew I could do it, because I loved it and had a passion for it," says Zavala-Duran, who is originally from Mexico City. "I already sort of had an idea of what kind of food I wanted to serve. I wanted to make good Mexican food, but I didn't want to just be another Mexican food truck. I wanted to stand out in my own way and offer something different." That desire led him to the idea of combining his love of Greek fare with his Mexican roots.

As he continued to work on creating a menu, he found and purchased a food trailer in Texas — and a vehicle to tow it with. "I literally bought my pickup truck the day before going down to pick up [the trailer]," he says.

When it came to choosing a name for his business, Zavala-Duran knew that he wanted something both Americans and Mexicans could relate to. "La Mesa [Spanish for 'table'] — that's where people come together and they break bread or they enjoy a meal that we've all prepared and put love into it," he explains. "That's the type of experience that I want people to have when they come try my food. It's like you're literally sitting at my table."
click to enlarge
The Mexican street corn bowl and guac with pita chips.
Chris Byard
Now six months into owning his own business, Zavala-Duran says that he finds himself feeling like his work matters, adding that he couldn't be happier.

The Greek/Mexican mashups on the menu certainly do help La Mesa stand out from the crowd. The Chicken Pitadilla, for example, is the truck's take on the classic quesadilla, with pita bread subbed in for the tortilla. Instead of serving tortilla chips with guacamole, pita is sliced and deep fried to a crispy golden brown. And don't skip the Mexican street corn bowl, a spin on classic elote with the corn cut off the cob.

For a taste of this culinary mashup, check out La Mesa on Instagram and Facebook, where it shares its weekly schedule.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Chris Byard, a transplant from Alabama, arrived in Colorado in 2010 years ago and never looked back.Having previously worked at the Kitchen and Tavernetta, he developed a love for Denver hospitality.Currently, he maintains ties with the community and shares his love for hospitality as a co-host of thepodcast Stoned Appetit.
Contact: Chris Byard

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation