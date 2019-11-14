 


    Herban Planet
Larkburgers are much harder to find than they once were.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Lark Spot Closing Spells Trouble for Larkburger Chain

Mark Antonation | November 14, 2019 | 11:52am
AA

The larks are flying the nest.

At the beginning of 2019, Colorado fast-casual chain Larkburger announced that it would re-brand all of its restaurants as Lark Spot, starting with its eatery at 8770 Wadsworth Boulevard in Arvada. But only ten months later, that Lark Spot is closed, with a notice on the door indicating that the restaurant has been seized for failure to pay taxes.

The Arvada Lark Spot has been seized.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

This is the second Lark outpost to close because of unpaid taxes; Larimer County seized the Fort Collins Larkburger in October.

This has not been a good year for the Larkburger company, founded by chef/restaurateur Thomas Salamunovich in 2006 as a casual offshoot of Vail's Larkspur. At one time, burgers — always cooked to temperature (a rarity in quick-service burger joints) — were sold at at more than a dozen Larkburger locations, but now the company is down to just two.

The Arvada Larkburger converted to Lark Spot at the beginning of 2019.EXPAND
Courtesy Lark Spot

The big plans for several Lark Spots never materialized; the Arvada location was the only member of the Larkburger family to change to the new concept, which included automated ordering kiosks and an updated menu. At the time it announced the Arvada Lark Spot, the company closed four Colorado links in the chain and two other outposts located in Kansas City. And while there were plans to open a brand-new Lark Spot at 599 Crossing Drive in Lafayette, which had previously been Uturn BBQ, that has yet to happen.

In the meantime, the company suffered other problems. The original Larkburger in Edwards experienced a fire this past summer and has been closed ever since, leaving only the Boulder outpost at 2525 Arapahoe Avenue and the Greenwood Village spot at 8000 East Belleview Avenue still open.

Larkburger's corporate offices have not responded to requests for comment.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

