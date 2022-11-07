Las Margs and Tooey's Reopen With New Names, Specials and Menu Items

Neighboring businesses Las Margs Tavern and Tooey’s Off Colfax quietly reopened at 1521 Marion Street this summer under different names. Now Park Avenue Tacos and Parker’s, respectively, the two businesses had light makeovers and will soon launch new menus and specials.
The name change is a reflection of transition in ownership. Las Margs was the legacy of Octavio Granadas’s Las Margaritas, which operated at 17th Avenue and Downing Street for 25 years before shuttering in 2013. Soon after, Granadas and his son-in-law Zach Parker opened Las Margs and added a second location in Commerce City in 2017.
Granadas has since retired from the Marion street location, though he remains a co-owner of the Commerce City outpost along with his daughter, Jackie, and Parker.
In June, Las Margs closed for two months while the space was repaired and painted. It reopened as Park Avenue Tacos in August and is now operated by Parker and two new partners, Nestor Lum and Eleazar Romero. While the storefront is not on Park Avenue West, Romero says the team settled on the name because of its proximity to the street.
The new owners are encouraging customers to refer to the restaurant as "Pats" rather than its full name, even including the acronym P.A.T. on the menus. “Park Avenue Tacos, it’s a lot,” Romero admits. “Pats makes more sense.”
The pork green chile recipe itself has changed as well; it now uses poblano peppers and has a bit more kick. Everything, says Romero, is gluten-free, which was not the case previously.
Parker and company also added mezcal options to the extensive margarita menu, along with higher-end tequila, including Don Julio ’70, 1942 and Clase Azul for $20-$30 a shot. “It’s expensive, but people go for it,” Romero shares. There is also a $12 michelada in a heavy 32-ounce mug made with Clamato juice and Tajín.
Like Las Margs before it, Park Avenue Tacos offers happy hour, though it currently only includes deals on drinks. Available from 3 to 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close Tuesday through Saturday, guests can get $4 wells and draft beers and $5 P.A.T. margaritas.
Additional specials include $2.50 tacos (except birria) on Tuesdays; a free margarita or draft beer with two combo orders on Wednesday; and $10 tamale plates on Thursdays.
A brunch menu will launch by the end of the month, too, and will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The details are still in the works, but Romero reveals that there will be pork tamales with eggs and mimosa towers.
Parker’s will be rolling out themed nights and drink specials, including a Latin DJ on Fridays, karaoke on Saturdays and beer pong on Wednesdays.
On Tuesdays, customers can get buy-one-get-one well, wine and drafts, and Saturdays and Sundays will be a beer bust — $15 all-you-can-drink drafts from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Parker recognizes the beer deal will be popular, and he welcomes the crowd. “It’s time to get people out,” he concludes.
Park Avenue Tacos and Parker’s are located at 1521 North Marion Street. Park Avenue Tacos is open 3 p.m. to midnight Monday, noon to midnight Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, and noon to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Parker’s is open 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.